Emma Heming Willis has been widely praised for her strength and grace while caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, following his devastating dementia diagnosis. But behind the scenes, sources claim a private struggle is unfolding as the 49-year-old is now tasked not only with his day-to-day health but also with managing his massive $250 million fortune.

An insider tells GLOBE Magazine that the immense responsibility has left Emma panicking as she navigates the complex world of her husband's finances.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify this claim.

A 'Huge Burden': The Dual Challenge of Caregiving and a $250 Million Fortune

A source claimed: 'Taking care of Bruce isn't just about keeping up his spirits and making sure he can physically get through the day. It also involves looking after the massive fortune he accrued as an A-list movie star.'

The Die Hard icon, 70, retired from acting in 2022 after his family announced he had been diagnosed with the speech disorder aphasia. Months later, they revealed his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a diagnosis that has seen him require specialist care. This has left Emma as the primary decision-maker for both his health and his $250 million estate.

The insider added: 'She's having to learn a lot of this stuff as she goes, and it's no wonder she seems to be carrying around a huge burden right now. Emma never anticipated she'd be responsible for this when she and Bruce first got involved, because Bruce had a giant business team taking care of that stuff.'

It furthered: 'Emma's life has become so complex because she has become the final decision-maker about all this stuff.'

'She Has to Deal With This on Her Own': Family Dynamics and a Cry for Simplicity

The pressure is reportedly immense, as Emma feels a deep responsibility not just to her and Bruce's young daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, but also to his adult children with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

'It's a lot to worry about and Emma is somebody who needs more simplicity in her life, not less', an informant claimed. Heming Willis has spoken candidly in the past about the judgment and isolation she has faced as a caregiver.

While Demi Moore, 62, has been supportive, sources say she is too busy with her own career renaissance to be involved in the day-to-day financial details. It's a journey that Emma has committed to, even after admitting their marriage had faced difficulties and she had considered divorce before his health declined.

The source concluded: 'Maintaining Bruce's financial empire is something that Emma has to deal with on her own every single day. So you do worry for her!'

As Emma Heming Willis navigates the profound personal challenge of caring for her husband, she is simultaneously shouldering the immense, full-time job of managing his $250 million financial legacy. While the family remains supportive, sources claim the day-to-day weight of this dual burden falls squarely on her shoulders, a complex responsibility she never anticipated.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Emma Heming Willis for comments.