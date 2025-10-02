The investigation into the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez has also attracted significant attention online. Users have pointed to the removal of song posts and changes to social media accounts linked to the singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke.

Some observers have suggested these actions could be an attempt to conceal evidence. However, police have not confirmed any connection between the deletions and the ongoing investigation.

The case has raised questions about how much weight should be given to online activity when the official investigation is still awaiting key forensic results.

Discovery of Celeste Rivas

On 8 September 2025, Los Angeles police discovered human remains in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. The vehicle had been impounded prior to the discovery. Because the body was badly decomposed, identification was delayed for several days, according to The Guardian.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner later confirmed the remains were those of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing in 2024. The death certificate states that the cause and manner of death remain deferred while toxicology testing and further analysis are completed, ABC7 News reported.

At present, the Los Angeles Police Department has not named D4vd as a suspect. He has not been arrested, although the case was initially classified as a homicide investigation before that language was softened.

Deleted Content and Reddit Activity

Amid heightened public scrutiny, users have alleged that D4vd has deleted music posts and moderated discussions relating to the case. According to coverage in TV Fandom Lounge, posts drawing links between song lyrics and the circumstances of Celeste's death were removed.

D4vd is reported to be the sole moderator of his subreddit, which led to claims that he was curating content. FoxLA and other outlets noted that the subreddit was later locked after the accusations circulated. Critics argued this suggested attempts to limit discussion.

However, no law enforcement body has confirmed that these deletions are part of their inquiries, and no deleted material has been independently verified or authenticated by investigators.

Comment

Status of the Investigation

Authorities have searched a Hollywood Hills property where D4vd is believed to have stayed. Local media reported that electronics and other items were seized during the search.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office is awaiting forensic and toxicology results to determine the cause and timing of Celeste's death. Police have confirmed the investigation is active but have not released further details.

Representatives for D4vd have stated that he is cooperating with investigators. In the meantime, his scheduled world tour has been cancelled and promotional partnerships paused, according to reports from Pitchfork and other music outlets.

Balancing Speculation and Evidence

The removal of online content and the reported moderation of Reddit discussions have fuelled speculation among fans and commentators. Yet as matters stand, there is no verified evidence linking these actions to the official investigation. Police have not indicated that social media activity is central to their case.

The death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez remains unexplained. While attention continues to focus on the artist's digital footprint, it is the outcome of forensic testing and formal investigative work that will establish whether deleted posts or online behaviour carry any relevance to the pursuit of justice.