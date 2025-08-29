Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has given a new update on the actor's health, revealing how dementia is increasingly shaping his daily life. Speaking during the ABC special Emma & Bruce: The Unexpected Journey in August 2025, Heming Willis explained that the Die Hard star is now living in a separate care-adapted home to receive round-the-clock support.

Alongside her remarks, Willis' daughters have been sharing touching photos and videos on Instagram, giving fans rare glimpses into their father's condition and the moments they continue to treasure as a family.

Health Journey from Aphasia to Dementia

The actor, aged 70, was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, leading to his retirement from acting. In 2023, doctors confirmed that he was living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain condition that primarily affects behaviour, communication and language.

Heming Willis has been candid about the changes, saying: 'His brain is failing him' and 'the language is going.' Despite this decline, his daughters' posts reveal moments of joy, with clips showing Willis smiling, laughing, and enjoying simple family interactions.

Family Adjustments and Daily Life

Bruce Willis has been moved into a specially designed, single-level residence to ensure he receives the professional care he needs. His wife Emma Heming Willis has explained that the arrangement allows their young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, to visit daily while maintaining a stable family routine.

Although no images from inside the new home have been shared publicly, Willis' daughters have continued to post family moments on Instagram. These photos and videos often show him in relaxed, affectionate settings during birthdays, holidays and quiet gatherings, surrounded by loved ones.

The glimpses highlight how the family remains committed to preserving a sense of normality and togetherness despite the challenges of dementia.

Early Signs and Path to Diagnosis

Emma has also spoken about the early stages of Willis' decline, recalling how his behaviour began to change. The actor, once warm and affectionate, became withdrawn, skipping family events and showing signs of detachment.

At first, Emma thought hearing problems from years of filming action sequences might be responsible. However, as the symptoms worsened, specialists confirmed it was neurological. This led to his aphasia diagnosis in 2022, followed by the devastating confirmation of FTD in 2023.

Emma Heming Willis' Role as Caregiver

Emma Heming Willis has admitted the strain of caregiving left her feeling isolated and exhausted. She shared that she delayed seeking help until her stepdaughter, Scout Willis, voiced concern for her wellbeing. Since then, Emma has leaned on dementia specialists and caregiver support networks, encouraging others not to face the journey alone.

She has also become a strong advocate for awareness, balancing her caregiving responsibilities with raising her daughters and speaking publicly about the reality of living with dementia in the family.

Advocacy, Memoir and Public Awareness

Emma's advocacy extends to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, where she works to bring visibility to the condition. She also hosts the Make Time Podcast and will publish her memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, in September 2025.

Her book will detail not only Willis' battle with dementia but also her own journey as a caregiver and mother.

Photos and Videos Shared by Daughters

Recent photos and videos shared by Bruce Willis' daughters on Instagram have become a window into his current life. Clips show the actor surrounded by family, engaging in small yet meaningful activities.

The content has drawn an outpouring of support from fans worldwide, many praising the family's openness in showing both the challenges and the precious moments that remain. These posts provide an unfiltered look at how dementia is affecting one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, while highlighting the resilience and unity of his loved ones.