Bang Si-hyuk, founder of HYBE, is under scrutiny from South Korean regulators over allegations tied to the company's 2020 IPO. The stakes are high: HYBE is not just another entertainment firm, but Korea's most successful cultural export and the engine behind BTS's global rise.

In the face of the investigation, Bang has chosen a path of openness and direct engagement. He returned voluntarily to Seoul, making himself available to the Financial Supervisory Service and other agencies. HYBE confirmed that he 'answered all questions truthfully and sincerely,' underscoring his commitment to transparency.

In a message to employees, Bang acknowledged the strain the headlines have caused:

'Over the last year, much has been said and written about me in the ****. Increasingly, I believe these events are causing confusion and concern for you, as well as our artists, fans, and partners. By returning to Korea, it will be easier for me to fully cooperate with the authorities to address these allegations and alleviate any stress or anxiety these events have caused our community.'

Cooperating, Not Evading

Bang's approach stands in contrast to executives who distance themselves from investigations. He has met investigators face-to-face, opened HYBE's records, and directed staff to cooperate fully. The message is clear: he has nothing to hide, and he welcomes the chance to demonstrate compliance.

HYBE has reinforced this position in public statements, insisting that all IPO-related transactions were legally reviewed and in line with regulations. 'We will take the necessary time to thoroughly demonstrate that the IPO was carried out in full compliance with laws and regulations,' the company said.

Protecting Artists, Fans, and Staff

Bang has repeatedly emphasised that his greatest concern is the impact of the case on the broader HYBE community. In his note to employees, he ex****ed 'a deep sense of regret knowing that our members and artists, who should be focused solely on their creative and professional goals, might be suffering because of this situation.'

Despite the headlines, HYBE continues to operate at full strength. Its artists are releasing new music, tours are underway, and its platforms remain among the most active in global entertainment.

Waiting for the Facts

While rivals and detractors have used the investigation to cast doubts, Bang has stayed focused on the process itself. Rather than speculate in the ****, he has cooperated quietly but fully, confident that the facts will ultimately clear both his name and HYBE's.

The case may take months to resolve. But for Bang, the strategy is simple: face it head-on, answer every question, and wait for the opportunity to prove his and HYBE's integrity. Until then, he remains the same figure who helped turn K-pop into one of Korea's proudest global achievements — and one determined to protect that legacy through transparency and truth.