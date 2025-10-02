Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation has stunned fans and sparked global curiosity, not just about their personal lives, but also about the vast fortune they amassed during their nearly two decades together.

With a combined net worth estimated at more than $325 million (£241 million), their separation raises questions about how one of Hollywood's richest celebrity couples will divide assets spanning film, music, property, and business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What We Know About Their Split

The couple, who married in Sydney in 2006, are reportedly separating after 19 years, with international media citing sources close to the pair. While no official announcement has been made, outlets suggest they have been living apart in recent months.

Their breakup has drawn intense scrutiny, blending the human drama of divorce with the financial complexities of one of the entertainment industry's most high-value partnerships.

Kidman, an Academy Award-winning actress and producer, and Urban, a chart-topping country music star, have been a fixture on the global stage since their 2006 wedding in Sydney.

Together, they cultivated a profile as one of entertainment's most enduring partnerships, which has now shifted under the scrutiny of their divorce proceedings.

How Their Wealth Stacks Up

Nicole Kidman's Net Worth

Kidman, an Academy Award-winning actress, has built a fortune of around $250 million, according to Forbes. Her wealth stems from decades in film and television, major roles in Moulin Rouge!, The Hours and Big Little Lies, as well as producing credits through her company, Blossom Films. She also commands multi-million-dollar fees for brand endorsements with luxury labels, including Chanel.

Keith Urban's Net Worth

Urban's career as a Grammy-winning country music star has earned him an estimated $75 million. His income is generated from album sales, world tours, publishing rights, and television appearances, including his role as a judge on American Idol. With chart-topping hits and enduring live appeal, Urban has secured steady revenue across decades.

Their Property Empire

Combined assets: Together, Kidman and Urban have built a significant real estate portfolio. Reports highlight a Beverly Hills mansion worth $8.4 million, alongside homes in Nashville, Sydney and New York. Media estimates suggest their combined property assets run into the tens of millions of dollars.

What May Happen Next

The details of any prenuptial agreement have not been disclosed. Some tabloid outlets have speculated about unusual clauses, but these remain unverified. Any divorce settlement is expected to involve complex negotiations, particularly when property is located across multiple jurisdictions and international tax considerations are involved.

Reports have suggested that Kidman could retain their Nashville residence, but neither party has confirmed this. Until official filings are made, the division of assets remains uncertain.

Why It Matters

High-profile separations often generate as much interest for the financial implications as for the personal story. For Kidman and Urban, the split raises questions about the division of a joint fortune built from careers in acting, music, and business ventures.

What is certain is that their wealth, spanning properties, royalties, and investments, makes them one of the wealthiest celebrity couples to face a separation in recent years.

As proceedings move forward, public focus will remain not only on who gets what, but also on how each continues to shape their legacy after nearly two decades together.