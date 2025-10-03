In a surprising twist of Hollywood heartbreak, country star Keith Urban is reportedly playing the role of supportive mentor to a newly single Kelsea Ballerini, all while his own marriage to Nicole Kidman publicly implodes amid bombshell divorce filings and rumours of another woman.

As Ballerini navigates her own shocking split from Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, an insider tells GLOBE Magazine that Urban has stepped in to help his longtime friend pick up the pieces.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify this claim.

Keith Urban Steps in as 'Older Brother' After Shock Split

According to sources, Keith Urban, 57, has become a key figure for Kelsea Ballerini, 32, after her split from Stokes, 33. The two have been close for years, with Ballerini having opened for Urban on his 2018 Graffiti U world tour.

'She looks at Keith like an older brother figure, as well as a career mentor, and really values his advice more than most,' an insider explained. 'So, it's certain that he'll be key in helping her pick up the pieces and move on.'

The source added that Ballerini is 'brokenhearted' after the end of her relationship, which many fans expected would lead to an engagement this year. Urban has even invited her to stay with him and Kidman at their home in Australia to get away from it all.

A Bombshell Divorce: Inside the Collapse of a Hollywood Power Couple

Urban's supportive gesture comes at a stunningly turbulent time in his own life. On Tuesday, 30 September, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split. The couple had reportedly been living apart since the beginning of summer.

A source told Page Six that Kidman 'did not desire the separation and was attempting to salvage the relationship', adding, 'Sometimes relationships just run their course'. The divorce filings have also shed light on the couple's staggering monthly income. The news has shocked fans, especially as Urban has long maintained a public image of being a 'family first' man.

Was There Another Woman? Cheating Rumours Emerge

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent claim from TMZ suggests that another woman may have been the cause of the split. Sources close to Kidman claim that 'all the signs point to the fact [that] Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it.'

While it is unclear if any affair happened before or after their separation, rumours have swirled for weeks, with some reports even linking Urban to his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Neither Kidman nor Urban has officially commented on the allegations.

What's Next? A 'Parenting Plan' and an Uncertain Future

The couple, who married in June 2006, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. According to court documents, they have agreed to a 'Permanent Parenting Plan' that will see the children spend the majority of their time with Kidman.

The custody details specify that Kidman will have the teenagers for 306 days of the year, while Urban will have them for 59 days, including every other weekend. As for the Oscar-winning actress, a source says that while she is 'sad' about the end of her marriage, she is 'moving on.'

As Nicole Kidman faces the future 'sad but moving on,' the details of her split from Keith Urban paint a picture of a marriage that has irrevocably collapsed. With allegations of another woman, a parenting plan that heavily favours Kidman, and a divorce filing citing 'irreconcilable differences,' the 'family first' image of the country star has been shattered, marking a turbulent end to their union.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Kelsea Ballerini for comments.