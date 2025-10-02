A former Trump campaign manager has sparked controversy after threatening potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show featuring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. Corey Lewandowski, an informal adviser to Trump allies within the Department of Homeland Security, warned that immigration agents could be deployed at the event to target undocumented individuals. The threat has triggered backlash from civil rights advocates and raised concerns over political intimidation as the 2026 presidential race intensifies.

Speaking on The Benny Show, Lewandowski declared that there would be 'no safe haven' for those residing illegally in the United States, even during one of the country's most-watched sporting events. He said: 'We will find you and apprehend you, put you in a detention facility and deport you.'

He also criticised the National Football League's choice of Bad Bunny as headliner, claiming the artist 'seems to hate America'.

Bad Bunny's History and Prior Concerns Over ICE Presence

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican musician and US citizen known for blending reggaeton, trap, and Latin pop. He has previously spoken about his apprehension over ICE presence at concerts in the United States, noting that immigration enforcement had influenced his touring decisions.

In a past interview, the Grammy-winning artist said he avoided scheduling certain US dates due to fears that 'ICE could be outside' his shows. The announcement of his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX, set for 8 February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, has therefore taken on new significance in light of Lewandowski's remarks.

The halftime show is expected to draw hundreds of millions of global viewers, marking a milestone for Latin music representation on a major US stage.

Public Backlash and Political Reaction to ICE Threat

Lewandowski's statements have been met with widespread condemnation. Civil liberties organisations and immigrant rights groups have labelled the comments as politically motivated intimidation. As reported by The Daily Beast, critics argue the remarks are part of a broader effort to stoke fear among immigrant communities and rally support from anti-immigration voters. Advocacy groups warn that large-scale enforcement actions at a public event could violate constitutional rights, including due process and protection against unlawful searches under the Fourth Amendment.

California officials are also expected to push back. Governor Gavin Newsom has previously opposed federal immigration raids within the state, which maintains sanctuary policies limiting cooperation with ICE. Analysts suggest the rhetoric may be an attempt to energise anti-immigration voters ahead of the election rather than a concrete operational plan.

Social media users expressed outrage, calling the remarks discriminatory and racially charged, especially as they target a Latin artist celebrated globally.

Legal and Logistical Challenges to ICE Operations

Legal experts note significant hurdles to any ICE operation at the Super Bowl. Federal immigration enforcement at such a large public event would require extensive coordination with local authorities, many of whom are bound by sanctuary laws. Lawyers caution that attempts to detain individuals without probable cause could lead to immediate legal challenges and civil rights lawsuits.

Security specialists also warn of the operational complexity. The Super Bowl is one of the most heavily secured events in the United States, involving federal, state, and local agencies under strict protocols that prioritise crowd safety and counterterrorism over immigration enforcement.

Cultural and Symbolic Implications of the Threat

The suggestion of ICE presence at a halftime show led by a Latin artist has heightened cultural tensions. Observers say the controversy highlights ongoing divisions over immigration and representation in American culture. Bad Bunny's selection symbolises the growing influence of Latino artists, yet Lewandowski's comments underscore persistent political battles over inclusion and identity in US public life.