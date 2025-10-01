Britney Rae Carrera's fans were left stunned after clips circulated suggesting she'd been 'replaced' in Glen Powell's new Hulu series by viral star Haliey Welch.

Supporters first flagged a short, widely shared video in which an emotional-looking Brittney Rae appears to learn she is no longer attached to a scene — a clip reposted by outlets and social accounts that has since been shared across Instagram, X, and YouTube

What the Footage Shows

Rae herself has posted about Chad Powers, telling followers she travelled to Atlanta to 'be funny with the legend Glen Powell' and later uploading a short titled 'I got replaced with Hawk Tuah on Chad Powers', which has been used by fans as evidence of behind-the-scenes turmoil.

At the same time, Haliey Welch, popularly known as the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, made headlines when she was confirmed to appear in the series, prompting sections of the internet to suggest a direct substitution had taken place; the cameo is listed in cast records and has been discussed by mainstream outlets.

Short, viral clips circulated on social platforms show an upset Brittney Rae in a vehicle and then cut to a separate clip of Haliey Welch on set, a sequence that created the impression on social media that one woman had been dropped for the other.

Haliey Welch's Cameo and Her Comments

Welch's participation in Chad Powers has been reported and discussed directly with mainstream outlets, and Welch has spoken publicly about her rapid rise from a viral street interview to guest appearances and media work.

In an interview published by People, Welch described being 'scared' to speak with co-star Glen Powell during filming and confirmed she filmed a cameo for the series, framing the appearance as an extension of her public profile rather than a deliberate provocation.

Welch has also made several long-form public appearances, including appearances on the Plan Bri and Bobby Bones shows, where she addressed the practical realities of sudden fame and her ambitions in entertainment, information that helps explain why producers might invite a viral personality to cameo.

Brittney Rae's Response and Industry Context

Brittney Rae — credited in multiple industry databases and who posted enthusiastically about filming with Powell on her verified account — has responded on her own channels with material that fans interpret as frustration and, in some clips, disbelief at reports of a replacement.

Crucially, the material on social media does not on its own prove an involuntary firing. Casting shifts, reshoots, and scene rewrites are common on television productions and can lead to actors being recut or their performances rescheduled; these decisions are often administrative rather than personal.

Industry sources and the show's public credits list Haliey Welch as appearing as herself, but they do not, in public records, offer a blow-by-blow account of any exchange between Welch and Rae.

Rae's own short titled 'I got replaced with Hawk Tuah on Chad Powers' reads as a direct and raw reaction, but whether it documents a contractual decision, a creative choice, or a staged, performative moment is not clear from the footage alone.

Fans are right to ask questions; the overlap of celebrity cameo culture and social-media spectacle means production decisions are now live in public.