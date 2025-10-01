Did Selena Gomez Invite Kidney Donor and Former Best Friend Francia Raisa to Her Wedding?
Fans question absence of kidney donor and former best friend Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on 27 September, with family, friends and fellow artists among the guests. The ceremony, described by attendees as intimate but star-studded, drew figures from music, film and television.
Attention soon shifted from who was there to who was not. Fans and entertainment outlets noted the absence of Francia Raisa, the actress who in 2017 donated a kidney to Gomez during her treatment for lupus. Given the significance of that gesture, many expected Raisa to feature prominently in the celebrations.
Her absence has fuelled speculation about whether she was invited, what it might mean for their friendship, and how the two women now relate to one another. While reports offer some indications, many details remain unverified.
Raisa's Role in Gomez's Life
Gomez and Raisa became close friends in the late 2000s. Their connection deepened when Raisa donated her kidney in 2017, an operation that attracted international attention as a rare instance of living organ donation between celebrities, according to Glamour.
In later years, their relationship appeared to face challenges. In 2022, Gomez described Taylor Swift as her 'only friend in the industry', a remark Raisa appeared to object to in a deleted Instagram comment. However, both women later addressed the speculation, with Raisa telling Extra TV that their 'rocky' moments were unrelated to the transplant itself. In 2023, Gomez posted a public birthday tribute to Raisa, writing, 'No matter where life takes us, I love you.'
Wedding Coverage
The Santa Barbara wedding included high-profile guests such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, SZA and Camila Cabello. Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also present, reportedly giving speeches. Outlets including People and InStyle published guest details and photographs, none of which mentioned Raisa.
Her absence did not go unnoticed. Raisa shared Instagram videos over the wedding weekend showing her dancing with choreographer Sasha Farber, suggesting she was elsewhere. Cheatsheet went further, implying her absence and social activity might indicate she had not been invited, though no source has confirmed this.
Unanswered Questions
Despite widespread discussion online, several issues remain unclear. Neither Gomez nor Raisa has confirmed whether an invitation was extended. No official explanation has been given for Raisa's absence. And although both women have acknowledged ups and downs in their friendship, neither has suggested that it has ended permanently.
What the Evidence Suggests
The evidence so far indicates Raisa did not attend the wedding. She does not appear in official guest reports, and her social media posts point to her being elsewhere that weekend. Whether this was due to not being invited, a personal choice, or a scheduling conflict is unknown.
The episode underlines how closely Gomez's personal life is scrutinised by fans and media. While questions remain, there is no verified sign of hostility between the two. Their shared history, particularly the 2017 kidney donation, continues to frame perceptions of their relationship. For now, the absence appears to reflect distance rather than a definitive break, leaving the future of their friendship open.
