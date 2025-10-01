Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on 27 September, with family, friends and fellow artists among the guests. The ceremony, described by attendees as intimate but star-studded, drew figures from music, film and television.

Attention soon shifted from who was there to who was not. Fans and entertainment outlets noted the absence of Francia Raisa, the actress who in 2017 donated a kidney to Gomez during her treatment for lupus. Given the significance of that gesture, many expected Raisa to feature prominently in the celebrations.

Her absence has fuelled speculation about whether she was invited, what it might mean for their friendship, and how the two women now relate to one another. While reports offer some indications, many details remain unverified.

Raisa's Role in Gomez's Life

Gomez and Raisa became close friends in the late 2000s. Their connection deepened when Raisa donated her kidney in 2017, an operation that attracted international attention as a rare instance of living organ donation between celebrities, according to Glamour.

In later years, their relationship appeared to face challenges. In 2022, Gomez described Taylor Swift as her 'only friend in the industry', a remark Raisa appeared to object to in a deleted Instagram comment. However, both women later addressed the speculation, with Raisa telling Extra TV that their 'rocky' moments were unrelated to the transplant itself. In 2023, Gomez posted a public birthday tribute to Raisa, writing, 'No matter where life takes us, I love you.'

Wedding Coverage

The Santa Barbara wedding included high-profile guests such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, SZA and Camila Cabello. Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also present, reportedly giving speeches. Outlets including People and InStyle published guest details and photographs, none of which mentioned Raisa.

Her absence did not go unnoticed. Raisa shared Instagram videos over the wedding weekend showing her dancing with choreographer Sasha Farber, suggesting she was elsewhere. Cheatsheet went further, implying her absence and social activity might indicate she had not been invited, though no source has confirmed this.

Unanswered Questions

Despite widespread discussion online, several issues remain unclear. Neither Gomez nor Raisa has confirmed whether an invitation was extended. No official explanation has been given for Raisa's absence. And although both women have acknowledged ups and downs in their friendship, neither has suggested that it has ended permanently.

How are you a fan account yet writing out the statement like that. you don’t know why or for wht reason sel didn’t invite her ! For people calling her trash this was her wedding she has every right to invite or not whoever she wants to tf ! — K (@esquivelcarie8) September 30, 2025

she’s the definition of ungrateful!!! someone gives her a second chance at life and she can’t even give them a seat at her wedding??? — L (@exiiisr) September 30, 2025

We do not know what happened between them it's sad how people paint a narrative if Francia or Selena did something wrong they would have spoke out, if Selena did something wrong like you guys are insinuating Francia would have spoke out about it for sure. Friends grow apart yk. — Russell (@Russell370511) September 30, 2025

the internet : "selena gomez is ungrateful of her kidney donor and they're not even friends"



meanwhile francia raisa and selena gomez : https://t.co/6zf0XqdCsO pic.twitter.com/rouSt0Uqwe — Mr. Gomez (@sgofficialfanss) July 7, 2025

What the Evidence Suggests

The evidence so far indicates Raisa did not attend the wedding. She does not appear in official guest reports, and her social media posts point to her being elsewhere that weekend. Whether this was due to not being invited, a personal choice, or a scheduling conflict is unknown.

The episode underlines how closely Gomez's personal life is scrutinised by fans and media. While questions remain, there is no verified sign of hostility between the two. Their shared history, particularly the 2017 kidney donation, continues to frame perceptions of their relationship. For now, the absence appears to reflect distance rather than a definitive break, leaving the future of their friendship open.