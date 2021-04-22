Manchester United have been given an ultimatum by their top performer Bruno Fernandes with regards to his decision to accept the new deal on offer. The Portuguese star will not sign it until the club makes clear its ambitions going forward.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has galvanised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad since his arrival last January. He helped them finish in the Champions League places with a late run of victories last season and this season, they are currently in second place in the Premier League and in the last four of the Europa League.

Fernandes has scored 24 goals and assisted 14 in 50 games in all competitions, which makes him an invaluable member of the first-team squad. United is desperate to tie him down to a new deal despite the midfielder signing a five-year deal only last January.

The Red Devils are said to be wanting to double his salary with a new long-term deal but Fernandes will only commit if the club fulfils some of his demands. The first condition involves sorting out his midfield mate Paul Pogba's contract, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman is playing his best football this season since joining the Old Trafford club in the summer of 2016. He has thrived alongside Fernandes and the Portugal international wants him to remain at Old Trafford in the long-term.

Pogba will enter the final-year of his contract in June and his agent Mino Raiola had insisted that he will look for greener pastures after struggling to find his best form in recent seasons. However, he seems to have found a rhythm under Solskjaer and the club is keen to renew his deal.

The France international will be sold if he does not put pen-to-paper this summer as the club's hierarchy will not allow him to walk away on a free transfer next summer. And if Fernandes' long-term stay is dependent on Pogba's future, the club is certain to make him an offer that will be tough to turn down.

Apart from Pogba's future, the penalty spot specialist is also keen to see United's ambition in the transfer market as Solskjaer plans an assault on the title next season. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are thought to be high priority targets going into the summer transfer window.

Fernandes is currently focused on continuing United's pursuit of Manchester City in the league – the Red Devils are eight points behind with six games remaining – and their pursuit of silverware in the Europa League, where United are the favourites having made it to the semifinals.