After watching BTS give a historical performance at the Grammys, the ARMY is in for another treat from the immensely popular South Korean band.

On the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the K-pop boy band promised their upcoming album is going to be "better" and "harder" than ever before and revealed that fans can expect the new project next month, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"We just released 'Black Swan,' our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February," lead rapper RM revealed.

"It's going to be harder, it's going to be whatever you're expecting it is- it's going to be better and harder," the 25-year-old said, adding that the project is "really hard."

"I can't tell more. It's the hardest we can go. We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks," the South Korean rapper continued.

The seven-members band made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night by becoming the first South Korean band to perform a Korean act at the Grammy Awards. RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook joined Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey to perform "Old Town Road All-Stars." The Bangtan Boys performed verses from "Seoul Town Road" with Lin Nas X and danced together. They later rejoined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to end the song.

Their performance was a part of two special segments announced by the Recording Academy for the Grammys 2020, to mark the signature "GRAMMY Moments."

Before the performance, the band spoke about it on the red carpet. RM said fans can expect "our dance, and our voice, our love, our 'Old Town Road'" at the Grammys. "We had rehearsals 10 times. We had little moves together with Lil Nas. We saw him dancing and he knows how to dance, so stay tuned for the moves and our voices too," the rapper added.

With their 2020 Grammy performance, BTS became the first and only Korean act to have ever performed at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Grammy Awards.

BTS will release their next album, "Map of the Soul: 7," on Friday, February 21.