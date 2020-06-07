K-pop boyband BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment expressed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. They donated $1 million to the movement. The boyband declared "we stand together" against racial discrimination.

The donation was done earlier this week and the Black Lives Matter movement also confirmed receipt of the funds to Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, according to Variety. It is highly unlikely that BTS and their record label will comment about the donation.

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives," said Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter.

By donating the amount, BTS and Big Hit became the first from the Korean-pop industry to make a public group and label donation. The donation comes after the death of an African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25.

Meanwhile, others from the K-pop industry who have donated to the cause include Jay Park and his Seoul-based hip-hop label H1GHR Music. They have donated $21,000 to Black Lives Matter. Park, who is signed with Roc Nation himself donated $10,000 just three days after Floyd's death. The musician condemned the death and said "countless innocent unarmed people losing their lives and nobody taking responsibility or being held accountable."

Other K-pop artists who have supported the movement both as individuals and groups. They have donated in their personal capacity like Los Angeles native Mark Tuan of GOT7 boyband. The artists pledged $7,000 to George Floyd Memorial Fund, Korean rapper pH-1 donated $3,000 to BLM and another $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund came from Jae of DAY6.

The Weeknd urged artists to step up donations after he after he donated $500,000 towards racial-justice initiatives. Warner Music and its owner Len Blavatnik, and Sony Music, have pledged $100 million each to social justice causes.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BTS will join YouTube's "Dead Class of 2020" virtual commencement event alongside former US president Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and Beyonce. The event that was scheduled to be held on Saturday was rescheduled for the memorial service of George Floyd in Raeford, N.C. on June 6.