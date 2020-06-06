YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual commencement ceremony has been rescheduled to Sunday from Saturday. This was done in order not to clash with the George Floyd memorial service that will be held on Saturday in Raeford, NC.

"Dear Class of 2020" will feature former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who will headline the event. The celebrity line-up includes the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, K-pop boyband BTS, and more and continue for four hours. The virtual graduation ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The commencement ceremony will kick off with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing "Pomp and Circumstance" and a speech by Alicia Keys. Katy Perry will lead the graduates in the monumental tassel turn at the end of the ceremony.

Beyonce will also deliver an inspirational message to the graduates. Besides, La La Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, the casts of "Euphoria"and "Riverdale", Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and YouTube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, and Mark Rober will be present, according to Deadline

The virtual graduation ceremony can be seen by viewers by logging in to the livestream on the YouTube Originals channel and the Learn@Home website. The graduates can digitally connect with up to 99 of their classmates and family members during the ceremony by setting up a watch party on Google Meet. The video meeting platform is secure and free for anyone with an email address.

Graduates will need to add "Dear Class of 2020" on their Google Calendar by clicking here. Learn@Home also listed instructions on how to set up the watch party, which can also be found in the Google Calendar invite.