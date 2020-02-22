Fresh from the release of their new album "Map of The Soul: 7" on Friday, BTS sat down for a chat. Even before their new music was released, it broke records becoming the most-pre-ordered album of all times with a record four million copies. The South Korean boy band opened up about "BTS mania" and the amount of success they have achieved in the past year.

"Map of The Soul: 7" is about their personal stories and self-awareness. In the album, the Bangtan Boys reference their past by reworking the themes and ideas from their early songs to reflect their growth today, Variety reports. For example, the new single "ON" is a rework of the early BTS single "N.O."

"We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal" is like an extension of their 2013 single "We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2," and parts of "Outro: Ego" is taken from BTS' debut album, "2 COOL 4 SKOOL."

"We get inspiration from everywhere: We get it from the fans, we get it from each other, from ourselves," said Jin appearing to credit the ARMY as an inspiration behind their new music.

The seven BTS members include RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook. "We worked together for seven years, there's seven of us," explained Suga about the number 7 in their album name. J-Hope said if BTS fans want to know more about them, they will get an idea after listening to "Map of The Soul: 7." He added that he "put a lot of it into the music."

V said that they hope their music "will give you a chance to heal yourself a little bit. Or even [help you] rest, reassure yourself or take a break."

BTS also spoke about how they shut down Grand Central Terminal in New York City during their appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Every time we release a new album, we always get a headache, like, 'How do we promote this? How are we going to do this?' So, for example, we didn't know how big Grand Central is. But the Jimmy Fallon is already so exciting while he's doing all his shows, so then we see Jimmy and we think, 'OK, this is a big thing.' We realized it then," said RM.

About BTS' next goal Suga said they were looking at a Grammy nomination and an award. The band was the first to perform a Korean act at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, on January 26.

BTS will appear on "The Tonight Show" on Monday.