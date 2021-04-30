Justin Bieber and South Korean sensation BTS are collaborating for a song that is said to be part of a deluxe release of the former's "Justice" album.

A source with knowledge of the collaboration claimed the two pop sensations have been working on the track for some time now. "They are taking their time on it" and are making "sure that it is released right."

While no details have been released on the track yet, the insider told Page Six that it could be an effort to keep Bieber's "Justice" on the charts. The collaboration is reportedly a result of a merger between the artists' respective record companies.

Earlier this month, South Korea's HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) bought Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $1 billion. The deal grants their subsidiary, HYBE America, full control of Ithaca and its properties including Big Machine Label Group and SB Projects.

According to Deadline, Braun is part of the board members of HYBE while Scott Borchetta remains as CEO of Big Machine Label Group. As part of the deal, artists of both companies will work together in the capital increase of HYBE.

Aside from Bieber, the other artists under Braun's management include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and J Balvin. Meanwhile, HYBE is managing BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TXT, GFRIEND, ZICO, and NU'EST.

HYBE Chairman & CEO Bang Si-Hyuk said the merger "marks the start of a new adventure no one could have possibly imagined." He shared that the "two companies will work closely together leveraging our proven track records of success, know-how, and expertise to create synergy, transcend borders, and break down cultural barriers."

"Please look forward to the endless possibilities of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings, and the new paradigm the partnership will establish in the music industry," he added.

Meanwhile, Braun said the deal "marks the first time HYBE's groundbreaking systems and curation will be integrated in the U.S. market at the onset of an artist's career." He said the merger will help further the success of the artists they work with and provide them with global opportunities.

The collaboration is amazing news for fans of BTS and Bieber and for the artists themselves. The K-pop group are Beliebers and they even called the Canadian singer a musical influence in the past. The "Peaches" singer even greeted Jungkook happy birthday on social media.