BTS dropped their new single "Dynamite" on Thursday night. The K-pop boy band's first song fully in English released with a new music video. This comes six months after the release of their album "Map of the Soul: 7" in February.

Their first fully English song "Dynamite" wasn't part of the plan initially. However, the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic moved them to put out a new track "as soon as possible" that could energise and excite their fans – the BTS ARMY.

The band's next album will release later this year, however no specific release date has been fixed.

"The release of 'Dynamite' wasn't in our plans at all," said RM at an online press conference. "As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn't that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it," he explained. "We really wanted to share this energy with the fans as soon as possible."

For BTS, the song was a "new challenge." Although RM is fluent in English, most of the other BTS members are not well versed with the language.

So why did they decide to sing entirely in English? V mentioned it was only due to musical considerations. "When we were recording the guide version, we felt the English version fit the melody a little bit better," he explained.

Suga describes "Dynamite" as "disco pop with a fun and cheery vibe" that "sends a message of happiness and confidence." "It's dedicated to all the people who feel like they've fallen down while running a marathon. Even if you're going through tough times, let's do what we can in our places, and find freedom and happiness through dance and music," he said.

Jimin said: "Everyone in the world is going through tough times right now. The song is "a breakthrough to help us overcome the emptiness" of being unable to perform.

The BTS sat down for a chat with Zane Lowe's "New Music Daily" on Apple Music. The boy band has stopped touring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the official MV here.

BTS will perform their TV debut of "Dynamite" in their first-ever MTV VMAs 2020 on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.