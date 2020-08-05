BTS is all set to perform their new single, "Dynamite," for their debut act at the MTV Video Music Awards. Their performance will also mark the TV debut of their new track, an English song, which is due to be released on Friday, Aug. 21 along with its music video.

It was announced on Tuesday that the immensely popular K-pop boy band will be performing their new single at the 2020 MTV VMAs, a year after the South Korean singers won their first VMA. Doja Cat and J Balvin have also been confirmed as performers at the ceremony, which will be held on Sunday, August 30 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The Bangtan Boys, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, had made VMAs history last year as the winner of a new best K-pop category for their single "Boy With Luv." The seven-member boy band has scored three nominations at the VMAs this year as well, in the Best Choreography, Best Pop, and Best K-Pop categories, for their newest single "ON."

Doja Cat has also been nominated in three categories- Song of the Year, Best Direction for her "Say So" music video, and Push Best New Artist. Meanwhile, J Balvin has scored as many as four nominations at the award show this year. The Colombian singer is nominated three times in the Best Latin category for his work on songs "China" and "Amarillo" as well as "Qué Pena." The 35-year-old is also up for Best Collaboration for his song with the Black Eyed Peas, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)."

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd have been nominated in most categories at the 2020 VMAs, according to the nominees' list released on July 30.

"We're excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year's unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement to E! News.