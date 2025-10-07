Hollywood Burbank Airport in California faced hours of disruption on Monday, 6 October, after its air traffic control tower was left unmanned for nearly six hours. The incident, which occurred between 4:15 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. PDT, caused widespread flight delays and cancellations, prompting speculation among travellers about whether the airport was shutting down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the situation resulted from staffing shortages linked to the ongoing federal government shutdown. With air traffic controllers working without pay, absenteeism has risen sharply, creating coverage gaps at several regional airports, including Hollywood Burbank.

Government Shutdown Triggers Air Traffic Control Crisis

The FAA confirmed that during the temporary shutdown of the control tower, flights were managed remotely by the Southern California TRACON facility. However, communication limitations and increased traffic volume led to an average delay of more than two and a half hours, with some flights grounded for nearly four hours.

An FAA spokesperson attributed the disruption to 'increased staffing shortages' amid the federal funding lapse, noting the agency has slowed some air traffic to maintain safety. The agency has faced mounting challenges as air traffic controllers report exhaustion and financial strain after weeks of working unpaid.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the issue, noting that an increase in sick leave among controllers had left critical towers understaffed. He added that the FAA was working closely with regional hubs to prevent further operational breakdowns.

Governor Newsom Blames Washington

California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly criticised the federal government over the situation, blaming the ongoing shutdown for the temporary loss of control tower operations at Burbank Airport.

In a social media post, he wrote: 'Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown.'

Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown. https://t.co/bnfuI9CKiR — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 6, 2025

His comments added to growing frustration among state leaders and passengers alike. Many travellers expressed concern online about flight safety and communication at the airport, with some sharing photos of crowded terminals and long queues at airline counters.

On the contrary, several X users have noted that the government shutdown has nothing to do with what happened on the Burband Airport. 'Air Traffic Controllers are essential government staff and stay on the job during government shutdowns,' said one user.

Another user even blamed the democrats, saying they are the ones who 'failed to keep the government open.'

Modernisation Efforts Continue Amid Operational Challenges

While speculation over a permanent Burbank Airport shutdown circulated online, airport officials confirmed that operations would continue as normal once staffing stabilises. The airport is currently undergoing a $1.3 billion (around £965 billion) replacement terminal project aimed at improving passenger capacity and safety compliance.

The new 355,000-square-foot terminal will feature 14 passenger gates, enhanced security screening, upgraded baggage facilities, and expanded retail areas. The project, expected to open in 2027, is part of the airport's long-term vision to modernise infrastructure and meet updated FAA safety standards.

Additionally, Avelo Airlines recently announced plans to close its Burbank base and cease West Coast operations by December 2025, adding another layer of change to the region's air travel landscape.

Despite these temporary setbacks, Hollywood Burbank Airport remains operational and continues to serve thousands of passengers daily while efforts to resolve the air traffic control crisis continue.