Ghislaine Maxwell's final bid for freedom has failed. The United States Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October 2025, rejected her appeal against her conviction for recruiting and grooming underage girls for sexual abuse by her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The ruling cements Maxwell's 20-year prison sentence and upholds her conviction on three counts related to sex trafficking and child exploitation. It marks the definitive end of a legal battle that has gripped the world since her arrest in 2020.

The decision came as the justices opened their new nine-month term, swiftly dismissing Maxwell's case along with a stack of other pending appeals.

In filings, the US Justice Department had urged the court to reject Maxwell's appeal, arguing there was no legal basis to overturn her conviction.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote that under federal policy, any plea agreement extending beyond a district's jurisdiction would have required explicit approval from higher authorities, and that no such evidence existed in Maxwell's case.

Maxwell, once a prominent British socialite and Epstein's long-time associate, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure and prepare teenage girls for sexual exploitation by the financier and his powerful network of associates. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The Supreme Court's decision effectively closes the criminal chapter of Maxwell's case. Legal experts say it could now clear the way for the House Oversight Committee to resume plans to interview her under oath, a process that had been on hold pending the outcome of her appeal.

For now, Ghislaine Maxwell remains behind bars, her legal avenues exhausted and her conviction secure — a stark fall from privilege to permanent infamy.

End of Legal Road

According to NBS News, court documents reveal that Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus argued that a prior agreement made by Epstein with Alex Acosta, the former US attorney for the southern district of Florida, regarding non-prosecution should be applicable to one of the three charges in her New York trial.

Markus expressed profound disappointment in a statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision not to hear Ghislaine Maxwell's case. 'This fight isn't over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done,' he stated.

Markus refrained from detailing the available options for Maxwell following the conclusion of her criminal appeal. However, one possibility might be to seek a presidential pardon, a route that has previously been mentioned by Donald Trump.

During a press briefing in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump addressed enquiries regarding the potential for a pardon for Maxwell, stating that he would consult with the Justice Department on the matter. 'I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,' said the US president.

On the other hand, Virginia Roberts Giuffre's family expressed gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision.

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is a British and American former socialite and convicted child sex offender. Prosecutors claim that Maxwell and her hired aides lured numerous girls to Epstein's residences and nearby locations in New York City, Florida, New Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands, in addition to Maxwell's own home in London. They were prepared for sexual activities involving Epstein and others.

In 2022, Maxwell received a 20-year federal prison sentence for taking part in a prolonged scheme with Epstein. In her appeal at the Supreme Court, submitted in April, Maxwell asserts that she should have been protected by a non-prosecution agreement that Epstein obtained as part of his plea deal in Florida. Prosecutors in New York later filed charges against her.

In 2008, Epstein entered a guilty plea to state prostitution charges. He faced federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but tragically took his own life in prison just a month later.