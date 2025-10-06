As Steven Fisk sank the winning birdie putt on the 18th green, capping a remarkable final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his first move was towards his biggest supporter. In a triumphant scene at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi, the PGA Tour rookie shared a sweet embrace with his wife, Edith Fisk, celebrating not just his first Tour victory, but a milestone they had worked towards together.

Who Is Edith Fisk?

Edith Elizabeth Fisk, born in August 1997, has been a steadfast presence by her husband's side throughout his burgeoning career. Their love story dates back to at least 2018, and they share a connection to Georgia Southern University, where Steven studied and from which Edith graduated in 2019—a moment the proud golfer celebrated on social media.

While she garnered attention after Steven's maiden PGA tour win, as noted by outlets like Sportskeeda, Edith prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight, maintaining a private Instagram account. However, her support for her husband is anything but private. Over the years, she has been a constant source of encouragement and has even caddied for him during tournaments, proving to be an integral part of his team.

Celebrating a Maiden PGA Tour Win

The victory in Mississippi was the culmination of a brilliant week of golf. After an opening round of 2-under 70, Fisk stormed up the leaderboard by carding a stunning 7-under 65 on back-to-back days. He saved his best for last, closing out the event on Sunday, 5 October, with an 8-under 64 to finish at 24-under par and capture the $1.08 million prize.

The final round included a crucial run of three straight birdies on the back nine, a charge he knew was necessary. 'Based on the scores earlier this week, I didn't have a target score in mind today, but

As the final putt dropped, footage captured Edith clapping enthusiastically before leaping into her husband's arms for a kiss, a moment highlighted by the New York Post. 'I'm so proud of you', she gushed in a video posted to the PGA Tour's X page.

'I knew it was going to require more birdies than anything else. Just trying to make as many as I possibly could because I knew I'd need them at the end', Fisk said, per PGATour.com.

What the Win Means for the Future

In his post-round press conference, Fisk reflected on how the life-changing victory will impact his career. The 28-year-old explained what it meant to prove himself at the highest level.

'I mean, it's job security. I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool'.

For more in-depth stories from the world of golf and the latest sports news, tune in to the IBTimes UK daily.