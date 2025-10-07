KEY POINTS Trump told reporters: 'I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon.'

TMZ reported that a person close to Diddy, not his legal team, allegedly spoke with someone who has direct access to Trump

Trump did not indicate whether he was for or against granting clemency.

President Donald Trump says rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has personally asked him for a presidential pardon.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump, who recently resumed public appearances amid ongoing political controversies, said he had received the unusual request from the hip-hop star, who is currently under investigation over multiple allegations.

'I call him Puff Daddy,' Trump told reporters. 'He has asked me for a pardon.'

The brief exchange, captured by several outlets including TMZ, quickly went viral, igniting widespread speculation online about the nature of Combs's request and what it could mean for his ongoing legal troubles.

Background: Diddy's Legal Woes

Combs, 55, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. The verdict followed months of legal turmoil and public scrutiny after federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami properties earlier this year as part of a broader criminal investigation.

While Combs was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, prosecutors argued that he used his power and influence to exploit women and run what they described as a pattern of coercive behaviour.

Combs has continued to maintain his innocence. Following his sentencing, his legal team said he intends to appeal, calling the outcome 'deeply disappointing and unjust.'

'Mr Combs continues to deny all allegations of abuse or exploitation,' his attorney said in a statement. 'We will pursue every legal avenue available to clear his name.'

Trump and Diddy's Complicated History

While the revelation surprised many, Trump and Diddy are not strangers. The two have crossed paths multiple times in the entertainment world, particularly during the early 2000s when Diddy was a regular at Trump-hosted events in New York.

The pair once maintained a friendly rapport. Diddy even appeared on The Apprentice red carpet events and previously praised Trump as a savvy businessman before their relationship cooled in later years.

In recent interviews, Diddy has criticised Trump's presidency, calling for more accountability and equity for Black Americans. His 2020 political initiative, Our Black Party, sought to mobilise voters against Trump's re-election campaign.

Given their history, Trump's revelation that Diddy had reached out for clemency has left many observers puzzled. Political commentators have suggested that the claim could be an exaggeration or off-the-cuff remark, though Trump's own comments show a complicated mix of familiarity and resentment.

'He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent,' Trump told an interview with Newsmax in August. 'I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. And it's hard. Like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment. But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements... I don't know. I'm being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.'

Social Media Reacts

Social media platforms erupted within minutes of Trump's remarks, with fans, critics, and industry insiders weighing in.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: 'If Diddy really asked Trump for a pardon, that tells you how serious his legal situation must be.'

Another quipped: 'Diddy going from Bad Boy for life to begging Trump for mercy? You can't make this up.'

Others questioned whether Trump was joking or attempting to generate headlines. 'Trump loves to drop names,' one post read. 'Until Diddy confirms it, take it with a grain of salt.'

Neither Diddy nor his legal team have issued a statement responding to Trump's comments.

Presidential Pardons and Political Power

A presidential pardon is one of the most sweeping powers available to the U.S. President. It allows for full forgiveness of federal crimes, effectively erasing legal penalties and convictions. However, pardons cannot be issued preemptively — they apply only after a conviction or guilty plea.

If Diddy is, as of now, uncharged, any request for a pardon would be premature. That legal detail has led some analysts to interpret Trump's statement as political theatre rather than a formal exchange.

Still, Trump's history of controversial pardons — including those granted to political allies and celebrities during his presidency — adds weight to the possibility that such discussions could occur behind the scenes.

Legal Team vs Inner Circle: Who's Pushing for It?

Interestingly, multiple insiders say Diddy's legal team did not formally request a pardon. Instead, sources tell People magazine that those within his personal network approached Trump's circles.

One insider said: "People in Diddy's world and orbit are reaching out to his administration for a pardon, but not his legal team."

At this point, neither Diddy's lawyers nor his representatives have publicly confirmed or denied the pardon request. Trump has left the door open without giving a yes or no, saying only he'd review it.

The move adds another layer to Diddy's legal saga. If the desperate gesture is true, it puts Trump in the middle of a high-stakes decision — one that blurs the lines between celebrity, law, and political power.

As of today, representatives for both Diddy and Trump had not elaborated further on the alleged request. It remains unclear when or how the conversation between the two took place, or whether it was serious at all.