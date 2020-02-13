British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed in an embarrassing situation after Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross denied paying for accommodation during the former's New Year Caribbean holiday.

Boris Johnson who went on a trip to the Caribbean with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds around the new year announced that they accepted accommodation for a private holiday in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Under the "nature of benefit" heading in the Commons register of members' interests, Johnson's entry stated: "Accommodation for a private holiday for my partner and me, value £15,000."

The register published on Tuesday states that the amount was donated by David Ross, however, the tycoon has claimed that he neither owns the villa and nor paid for the Prime Minister's stay, reports Daily Mail.

A spokesman for the businessman said: "Boris Johnson did not stay in David Ross's house. Boris wanted some help to find somewhere in Mustique, David called the company who run all the villas and somebody had dropped out."

When asked about Johnson's declaration in the register, the spokesman said: "I believe it is a mistake."

"David Ross not put his hand in his pocket whatsoever and can obviously prove that (he) most definitely did not pay anything and it was not his house. It was a house that was rented but the people could not turn up, so Boris Johnson got the use of it," the spokesman further clarified.

Johnson and Symonds had gone on a holiday to the private island of Mustique from December 26 to January 5. At the time, the British PM was photographed flying in economy class on his way to the island and had posed with British Airways staff during a brief layover in St Lucia.

Labour has called on Johnson to clarify who paid for his holiday and has urged the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to launch an investigation to find out who was behind the donation.

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett said: "Boris Johnson must come clean about who has paid for his luxury trip. If he fails to do so, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards should step in and make him fess up. The public deserves to know who is paying for their Prime Minister's jaunts."