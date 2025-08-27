California, Washington and New Mexico could soon lose millions in federal funding after failing to enforce English Language Proficiency (ELP) rules for commercial truck drivers. The ultimatum, issued by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, gives the three states just 30 days to comply or face the suspension of up to 100% of their Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Programme (MCSAP) funding.

The move follows a federal review that uncovered glaring enforcement failures, with states allowing unqualified drivers to remain on the road in breach of federal safety standards.

Federal Failures Exposed

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) found that between June and August 2025, California carried out around 34,000 inspections involving at least one violation but issued just one out-of-service order for ELP. Shockingly, inspectors allowed at least 23 drivers flagged elsewhere for failing proficiency standards to continue driving.

Washington fared little better, issuing only four such orders from over 6,000 inspections, and mishandling at least two more cases by failing to take drivers off the road. Meanwhile, New Mexico reported no ELP-related suspensions at all, despite inspecting at least seven drivers already barred in other states.

The FMCSA warned these failures not only undermine federal safety rules but put ordinary road users in direct danger.

Duffy: 'States Don't Get to Pick and Choose'

Secretary Duffy condemned the states' refusal to comply, warning of the consequences of letting under-qualified drivers operate 40-ton vehicles.

'States don't get to pick and choose which federal safety rules to follow,' he said. 'As we saw with the horrific Florida crash that killed three, when states fail to enforce the law, they put the driving public in danger. Under President Trump's leadership, we are taking aggressive action to close these safety gaps, hold states accountable, and make sure every commercial driver on the road is qualified to operate a 40-ton vehicle.'

Back in May, Duffy signed an order reinforcing the rule that any truck driver unable to meet English standards must be placed out of service. At the time, he described the measure as 'common sense', adding: '"America First" means safety first. Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs. This ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.'

Why English Proficiency Matters

The administration insists English is not about politics but basic road safety. Commercial drivers must be able to read and interpret road signs, communicate with police, border agents, inspectors and weigh station officials, and follow instructions to ensure smooth and safe operations.

The crackdown also comes as the Department launches a nationwide audit into how states issue commercial driving licences to non-domiciled operators — part of a broader effort to restore order to the trucking industry.

The State of America's Trucking Workforce

The commercial trucking industry underpins the US economy, with around 3.5 million drivers currently in the workforce, including nearly 2 million employee heavy-truck operators and roughly 587,000 owner-operators. The median driver age is 46, reflecting a seasoned workforce.

But the sector is slowly diversifying. Women now make up between 8–12% of drivers, compared with much lower levels in 2010. According to Gitnux, roughly 18–23% of drivers are Hispanic or Latino, around 18–19% are Black, while Asian and Native American drivers account for smaller but rising proportions. Educational attainment remains modest, with most drivers holding a high school diploma or equivalent.