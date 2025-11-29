Melania Trump is known for her class and elegance. Every holiday season, she releases a Christmas photo that gets everyone thinking, and this year is no exception. On her social media account, Donald Trump's wife shared a beautiful photo of herself standing in the middle of several massive red Christmas trees. In the snap, Melania is looking at one of the trees with a smile on her face.

Shortly after she shared the post online, some people became convinced that the First Lady is sending the world a secret message or a hidden warning. Conservative commentator David J Harris Jr claimed that not everyone loved the red Christmas trees this year, fuelling speculation that they held a deeper meaning.

First Lady Melania Trump is being accused of having a “hidden warning” in her Christmas display. The left completely lost it — claiming her red Christmas trees are some secret message to anyone who...

A 'Hidden Warning' in the White House?

'First Lady Melania Trump is being accused of having a "hidden warning" in her Christmas display,' Harris Jr wrote on a Facebook post. 'The left completely lost it — claiming her red Christmas trees are some secret message to anyone who disagrees with them will be harmed. Yes. They're actually saying that.'

'These people are completely unserious. They'll make up anything, twist anything, and fear-monger over something as harmless as Christmas décor. Meanwhile, Melania's tree is classy, elegant, and beautiful — exactly what the White House should look like,' Harris captioned the photo.

Several people commented on Harris Jr's post and showed their support for Melania. One said that the First Lady had previously explained the colour choice in one of her recent interviews. The red Christmas tree simply represents the American flag.

'Melania Trump chose red Christmas trees for the White House to symbolize valor and bravery, reflecting the colors found in the presidential seal. She defended the choice by stating that everyone has different tastes and invited people to see the decorations in person,' another person wrote.

'No matter what the color may have been they would have found it to be a hidden warning,' another person commented.

'They are definitely unusual but a hidden message? Um..NO. Red is the color of Christmas,' a third person wrote.

'Red symbolizes the blood of Christ! It also symbolizes a new beginning and the birth of Jesus. Also, love and passion, just to name a few!' someone else commented.

A Rare Glimpse into the First Couple's Relationship

Meanwhile, Melania also made headlines this week, but for an entirely different reason. On her official Facebook account, the First Lady gushed over her husband in a rare show of public affection. The post was originally shared in 2012, but it is once again making headlines.

The White House residents have been together for 20 years, but they are not the touchy-feely type. In fact, the Trumps rarely engage in public displays of affection when they are out in public.

But on social media, Melania shared a throwback photo of a 13-year-old Donald who was studying at the New York Military Academy. She captioned the photo by calling her husband 'gorgeous.'

Last year, Melania also gushed over her husband while promoting her memoir. She said that the spark between them was undeniable even during the first time that they met. Melania also described Donald as someone with a magnetic personality.

'There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision,' she said, according to Newsweek.