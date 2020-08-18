On Sunday, the hottest temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in nearly a century reached 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius). California's Death Valley broke its own record, confirmed The National Weather Service in a tweet.

The Nation Weather Service, also known as NWS, is an agency of the United States federal government that is tasked with providing weather forecasts and other related information. In its post, the agency confirmed that the desert valley in Eastern California, in the northern Mojave Desert previously recorded 129F in July 2013. And its temperature did not peak to 130F since the year 1913.

"Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F," NWS verified on Twitter alongside images showing the observation and mean maximum temperature over the century.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

The temperature peaked at 130F at 3:41 pm. The day was dry with humidity falling to 7 percent and the minimum temperature 96F at 5:52 am.

According to the BBC, the temperatures are predicted to rise further this week. It is said that the heatwave has led to the malfunctioning of powerplant consequently resulting in two days of power failure.

"It's an oppressive heat and it's in your face," Brandi Stewart, who works at Death Valley National Park, told the outlet. "When you walk outside it's like being hit in the face with a bunch of hairdryers," she said. "You feel the heat and it's like walking into an oven and the heat is just all around you."

Death Valley is considered one of the hottest places on Earth along with deserts in the Middle East and the Sahara.

Meanwhile, the report notes that California's Independent System Operator (CISO) has declared stage 3 Emergency after much of the west experienced heatwave this weekend. At this stage, "demand [for electricity] begins to outpace supply."

In a telephonic interview, meteorologist Daniel Berc, who is based in the NWS Las Vegas bureau said it felt "insanely hot" as quoted by South China Morning Post. He described "it's literally like being in an oven." Last month, was no different. Third-hottest July was witnessed last month. All three hottest Julys have reportedly occurred within the last five years.