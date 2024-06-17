Apple iPhones can unwittingly expose hidden relationships like other tech gadgets such as smartwatches and fitness trackers. Even the most tech-adept cheater, meticulous about separate credit cards and secret meetings, can be betrayed by a digital footprint on their Apple device.

Here are seven ways your suspicious significant other can use your Apple device to uncover infidelity:

Retrieval of deleted texts

It is worth noting that deleted messages do not disappear forever. According to Apple, on iPhones running iOS 16 or later, messages remain recoverable for 30 to 40 days after deletion within the Messages app.

iPhones running iOS 16 or later include a "Recently Deleted" message folder accessible through the Edit menu in the Messages app. This folder can potentially store deleted messages for up to 40 days, allowing them to be recovered on the same device.

Autofill

Similar to deleted messages, clearing your iPhone's Safari search history alone might not be sufficient.

The Autofill feature can sometimes retain past searches. Aside from deleting the browser history, using the cache in the iPhone settings app is recommended.

Secret apps

Some users might create unmarked folders to hide specific apps, but a determined partner could potentially discover them. Interestingly, the upcoming iOS 18 update is expected to introduce a feature allowing users to hide or lock apps requiring Face ID access.

However, these apps might still be grouped within a designated "Hidden" folder. This could potentially reveal their presence to someone with access to your phone. Also, it is important to remember that iCloud backups may contain a history of all apps downloaded and deleted using your Apple ID.

As a result, someone with access to your iCloud account could potentially see a list of your previous app downloads. While iOS 18 introduces new features, including the ability to see the time on your iPhone even with a dead battery, it's crucial to be mindful of how your data is stored and managed on your devices.

iCloud syncing

Notably, iCloud backups can include various data types, potentially even photos or messages you thought were deleted. Apple device users should remember that someone with your Apple ID credentials could access this information.

Moreover, iCloud account is synced across devices. So, it is important to regularly review your trusted devices within your iCloud settings to ensure only authorized devices have access to your iCloud data.

A news report highlighted a case where a man's messages were recovered from a synced device, leading to the discovery of infidelity. This incident underscores the importance of understanding how cloud storage and data backup features work on your electronic devices.

Location services

iCloud's "Find My" feature allows users to locate their Apple devices. It's important to remember that someone with your Apple ID and password could use this feature to see the location of your iPhone.

This reinforces the importance of keeping your iCloud credentials secure.

Screen time

Screen Time reports on iPhone can provide insights into app usage. If your phone use involves activities you'd prefer to keep private, be mindful that Screen Time reports can reveal overall usage patterns.

iPhone's Screen Time feature offers a breakdown of your phone usage. You can see how much time you spend on your device by simply heading to the Settings app and selecting "Screen Time." For a more detailed view of app usage, you can tap "See All App & Website Activity."

Emojis

Be aware that frequently used emojis on your iPhone keyboard are stored in a "Frequently Used" section, even after deleting messages where you used them. This applies to all emojis, so it's important to consider what might appear in this section if you value privacy.