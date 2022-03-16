Profits are the name of the game in not just the traditional financial market and its assets like stocks but the cryptocurrency industry with tokens such as FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Binance Coin (BNB) and Chainlink (LINK).

Big profits, as well as big losses, are a staple in the market but with the right research and the right investment, you'll surely put yourselves in the right direction in the crypto industry.

While Binance Coin and Chainlink are established cryptocurrencies, there's still time to invest early in FIREPIN and potentially secure yourself a substantial profit.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

With 35 days remaining of FIREPIN Token's (FRPN) phase 1 of its presale, there is ample opportunity for potential investors to take a chance on a rising cryptocurrency.

In just two weeks since the launch of phase 1, the subsequent investment has resulted in a staggering 300% return for investors.

With momentum continuing to rise, estimations by some analysts have FIREPIN potentially reaching another rise of at least 2,000% before its official launch set for May.

FIREPIN Token is committed to building towards a community-driven metaverse universe.

The platform is a DAO platform, meaning that decisions regarding FIREPIN are made by its community demonstrating transparency within the project.

With FIREPIN's treasury fund aimed at developing metaverse games and the game development of NFTs, the project is looking at the future much like Microsoft and Meta who are dedicated to building the virtual world.

Its adoption of multi-chain integration that will allow the transfer of assets between the blockchains of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) will certainly result in a better experience for the user.

By the end of the presale in May, analysts are expecting FIREPIN to reach between $0.0005 and $0.0008, a significant rise on the FIREPIN presale starting price of $0.000067.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a technology platform that connects blockchain-based smart contracts with non-blockchain enterprises.

Built on Ethereum, the platform was designed to make it an easier process to transfer data from off-chain platforms to smart contracts on the blockchain.

The platform supports cross-blockchain interoperability with enterprises that use Chainlink can access blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana and Terra.

Its native LINK currency is used to pay Chainlink network operators to ensure that the network's smart contract agreements are secure.

While LINK is down 6.1% in the last 24 hours, it is the 23 rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from CoinMarketCap and is currently trading at $13.19, at this time of writing.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native coin of the Binance exchange, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Despite initially being based on the Ethereum network, BNB is the native currency of the Binance chain.

While BNB was originally created as a utility token for discounted trading fees, it's since expanded to different platforms as it's now used to pay for transaction fees on Binance DEX, Binance Chain and Binance.com.

If you were to invest $1,000 in Binance Coin's initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, that would have gotten you 10,000 BNB with that total being worth almost $7 million when BNB set its all-time high of $690.93 in May 2021.

BNB is down 7.0% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $367.94.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

Telegram: https://t.me/FIREPINOFFICIAL

NOTE: This article is a contribution from our advertiser and does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes UK