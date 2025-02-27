Cancún, once a thriving tourism hotspot, is facing a growing crisis as tourist numbers plummet and tension between taxi drivers and rideshare services reaches boiling point. Tourism in Cancún dropped by 14% in 2024, a decline linked to violent taxi disputes, exorbitant fares, and a growing preference for rideshare apps like Uber, DiDi, and Cabify.

As viral videos circulate of cab drivers attacking Uber drivers and tourists, the Quintana Roo government has been forced to step in, announcing investigations into taxi driver misconduct and potential regulations to bring fares under control.

Outrage Over Exorbitant Taxi Fares

Taxi fares in Cancún are supposed to be regulated within a range of £4 to £15 ($5 to $20) for trips to Cancún, Tulum, and Puerto Morelos. However, due to exclusive government contracts with the local taxi union, drivers have been exploiting tourists, with some charging between £40 and £115 ($50 to $146) for a single ride to the Hotel Zone.

Concerns over these prices escalated after Mexican influencer Luisito Comunica called out the high taxi fares on Instagram. The issue had been largely ignored by city officials—until it gained widespread media attention, eventually prompting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to address the controversy.

'We are going to review the situation because in some cases there is abuse,' Sheinbaum stated. 'We recognise the taxi drivers, but they need to charge what should be charged.'

Taxi Drivers Resort to Violence to Keep Control

Despite government support for rideshare apps, the local taxi union continues to violently oppose their presence, frequently targeting both drivers and passengers.

On 12 December 2024, three cab drivers physically assaulted an American tourist for attempting to use Uber. These drivers were immediately detained, and their licences permanently revoked.

Instances of taxi drivers blocking roads, throwing objects at cars, and dragging drivers out of their vehicles have also been reported. In several cases, taxis have stopped cars mistakenly assumed to be rideshares, only to realise they were private vehicles belonging to locals.

A journalist visiting Cancún International Airport shared a particularly disturbing experience. While waiting for a friend to pick him up, he was approached by a taxi driver offering a ride. When the journalist declined, saying his friend was coming, the driver responded aggressively, asking, 'An Uber friend? F*k you.'**

Such incidents of aggression have been captured in multiple viral videos, drawing international attention to the escalating taxi violence in Cancún.

Government Crackdown and Calls for National Security Intervention

Faced with rising violence and a decline in tourism, hotel owners in the Mexican Caribbean have urged Mexico's National Guard, National Migration Institute, and National Customs Agency to intervene. They fear that unless decisive action is taken, Cancún's reputation as a premier tourist destination will be permanently damaged.

The Quintana Roo government has also begun discussions on legislation to regulate taxi fares and ensure tourist safety, but many worry it may be too little, too late.

Until real reforms are put in place, tourists are advised to remain cautious when using local transport and to consider alternative travel options to avoid being overcharged—or worse, becoming a victim of taxi-related violence.