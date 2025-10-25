The gloves are off in an unlikely political arena. Tech billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are locked in an all-out war over the administration's new 'DOGE' (Department of Government Efficiency) policy.

The fallout is already pulling in other controversial figures, with commentator Candace Owens launching a blistering attack, now labelling Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as 'non-human hybrids' pushing a 'godless and evil' AI agenda.

Owens, who found fame for her controversial stances, uploaded a video in which she claims that she warned the world about Elon Musk long before his big fight with Donald Trump. Owens had a lot to say about how this whole ordeal was handled, asking why people rallied behind Musk over any 'accountant worth their salt.'

Candace Owens says she does not believe Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel are humans and instead calls them hybrids.



She mentions there is something strange about their eyes and says she is not sure they even bleed.



Owens describes a dark, demonic presence and claims they… pic.twitter.com/sikcckhn5K — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 25, 2025

Candace Owens Weighs In on the Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud

Although she was once a critic of Donald Trump's party, Candace Owens found herself aligned with the right. Deemed a conservative or a far-right activist, Owens has often gotten into trouble for her highly controversial views on white supremacy and COVID-19.

With Elon Musk quitting his position in the White House and leaving the Department of Government Efficiency, news about the big fight and fallout between Musk and Donald Trump has been travelling at the speed of light.

Amidst all the attack statements, Candace Owens uploaded a video on YouTube claiming she had warned the world earlier about Musk and his alleged intentions. She argued that Musk's involvement was never about conservative principles.

She stated: 'Elon Musk got behind Trump at the very end when victory was in the sight... What conservative value does Elon Musk hold dear that made him worthy of his proximity to Trump's administration? Any business accountant worth their salt could have cut government cost. You don't need a celebrity... You just need a very good accountant.'

Owens Slams Elon Musk and Sam Altman as 'Non-Human Hybrids'

Taking her critique a step further into highly controversial territory, Owens has now directed her fire not just at Musk's political involvement, but at his very nature and his vision for the future, lumping him in with OpenAI's Sam Altman.

In recent commentary expanding on her YouTube video, Owens reportedly described both tech leaders as akin to 'non-human hybrids', suggesting their detachment from traditional human values makes them dangerous.

She painted their shared focus on advancing artificial intelligence as a 'godless and evil' agenda, arguing that their pursuit of AI disregards potential catastrophic consequences for humanity and represents a fundamentally anti-spiritual worldview.

'These people are not like us,' Owens allegedly stated, framing the push towards advanced AI as an existential threat driven by individuals disconnected from core human morality.

This dramatic escalation ties her criticism of Musk's role in the Trump administration to a broader, more apocalyptic fear of unchecked technological advancement led by figures she portrays as fundamentally alien.

The commentator further talked about the 'baby mama-drama' that Musk has had. She also questioned whether it was Musk's faith that got people to rally behind him. With the ongoing controversies surrounding Trump, the world is waiting to see the outcome. Musk, on the other hand, might just be thinking of creating his own political party.

A New Party? How Elon Musk Is Reacting to the Donald Trump Fallout

The fallout between the Tesla CEO and the 47th POTUS happened due to Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' which Musk claims will significantly increase the USA's debt. Critics theorise that Musk's opposition stems from the bill reducing subsidies on EVs, harming his business.

After the public spat, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted that President Donald Trump should be impeached, suggesting Vice President JD Vance should take over. Elon Musk replied with a simple but alarming 'Yes.' Furthermore, the billionaire posted a poll on X asking if he should start a new political party. The poll received an overwhelmingly positive result, with 81% voting 'Yes.'

It is clear that Musk seems frustrated with both established political parties. His recent legal battle, with his company xAI suing OpenAI, adds another layer to his complex relationship with figures like Sam Altman, whom Owens now links him with in her critique. Only time will tell whether this political ordeal will be resolved peacefully.

This high-stakes feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump seems to be escalating daily. With commentators like Candace Owens now adding explosive claims about 'non-human hybrids' and 'evil' AI agendas into the mix, the situation is clearly volatile. Whether this ends in a political realignment or just more online drama, the consequences are yet to be seen.