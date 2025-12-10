US President Donald Trump launched another blistering broadside against the media in a late-night Truth Social post on Tuesday, declaring himself the 'hardest-working president ever', boasting about 'perfect' medical test results, and branding the New York Times 'seditious' and 'treasonous' for questioning his health and leadership.

In the scathing post on Truth Social, Trump praised his workload and what he described as unmatched achievements across economic growth, military rebuilding and border security, while insisting that criticism of his physical and mental condition was nothing more than a politically motivated smear campaign.

'There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best,' Trump wrote.

He went on to claim responsibility for stopping 'eight wars', 'creating the greatest economy in the history of our country', bringing businesses back to the United States 'at levels never seen before', rebuilding the armed forces, delivering what he called 'the largest tax cuts and regulation cuts ever', and securing the southern border, which he described as having been 'open and very dangerous' under previous administrations.

Trump added that these actions had created an 'aura' around America, asserting that 'every country in the world' now respects the nation 'more than ever before'.

Medical Exams and 'Perfect Marks'

A large portion of Trump's rant centred on his health, which has been the subject of renewed scrutiny in recent months amid commentary about his age and endurance.

The president said he undergoes 'long, thorough, and very boring medical examinations' at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, supervised by 'top doctors' who have allegedly awarded him 'perfect marks'.

'Some have even said they have never seen such strong results,' Trump claimed, adding that he submits to the tests because he believes he 'owes it to our country'.

Claims of 'Acing' Cognitive Tests

Trump also boasted about taking cognitive examinations on multiple occasions, insisting no other president has voluntarily undertaken such testing three times.

'In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done... by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination,' he wrote, claiming that only a small number of people would be able to perform well on the test.

He said he 'aced all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts', adding that he had been told most people perform poorly, which he suggested explains why 'many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all'.

The president said the results directly contradict the claims he believes are being pushed by parts of the mainstream press that he is losing his sharpness or in declining health.

Fury at the New York Times

Trump reserved his fiercest rhetoric for the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of knowingly publishing false reports designed to undermine his credibility.

Despite his medical claims, he said the paper and others like it continued to portray him as 'slowing up' or being less mentally sharp, adding that these portrayals were fabricated.

'I will know when I am 'slowing up', but it's not now!' he wrote.

Trump escalated his attack further by alleging that critical coverage amounted to a serious offence against the nation.

'I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for the New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES',' he wrote.

Referring to critical media outlets as 'true enemies of the people', Trump suggested action should be taken against them.

'They have inaccurately reported on all of my election results and were forced to apologise on much of what they wrote,' he claimed, before delivering one of the most striking lines of his post: 'The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if the New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful 'source' of information.'

Rhetoric Reignites Media Clash

Trump ended his tirade with his perennial slogan: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

The furious outburst reignited the long-running feud between the president and the mainstream media, underscoring how central attacks on the press have become to his public messaging.

It also underscored the ongoing focus on his physical stamina and mental acuity — issues he continues to address aggressively by touting his medical results and dismissing critics as politically motivated opponents.