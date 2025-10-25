'Wicked' star and singer Ariana Grande opened up about the criticisms she received from last year's press tour for the hit movie.

In the latest episode of the Shut Up Evan podcastposted Friday, Grande expressed her dislike towards people's shunning of her genuine excitement.

Grande told host Evan Ross Katz that it was unfair that her feelings of passion were interpreted as being 'cringe.'

'Maybe it's because of, like, PTSD or whatever, but I love so much. I'm so grateful to feel so much,' Grande said.

She continued: 'We should be able to be happy and it not be corny or cringe ... being passionate about something, loving people.'

'Why do you want me to be sitting here numb? Been there.'

Enjoying the Experience

Grande recalled enjoying doing the promotional tour with her co-stars despite garnering negative reactions.

'I loved that experience. We had a really beautiful time,' she told Katz, sharing how hers and Cynthia Erivo's emotional reactions were taken for being fake at that time.

Looking forward to the sequel Wicked: For Good, the pop star said that it has been more lowkey promoting it compared to the first film.

One of the main reasons behind it being her other projects, specifically filming Focker In-Law, set to release in 2026.

'I'm wrapping Fockers on Halloween and flying straight into Brazil, we're starting the [Wicked] press tour three days later,' she said.

Grande also added that they also want to do something different to promote the sequel, saying they want to make it more about the fans.

The Concert Special

Grande was pertaining to the 'Wicked' concert special announced last July and is set to air on NBC.

Fans will have the chance to watch her and Cynthia Erivo perform songs from the musical live, along with special guests, a few weeks before For Good comes out in theaters.

Airing on 6 November at 8 p.m. ET, the special arrives 15 days before the sequel premieres on 21 November and will be available on-demand via Peacock the following day.

According to the press release, the concert will feature music from the first film and selections from the sequel to fill up two hours of airtime.

The film's leading ladies last live performance of the musical's soundtrack was at the 2025 Oscars where they sang 'Defying Gravity.'

The concert special will generate more hype for the sequel, which will wrap up the two-part fantasy saga. Last year's film became the highest grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical, surpassing 2008's Mamma Mia.

What's Next for Ariana Grande?

Besides two upcoming films, Grande also has an upcoming tour named after her latest album 'The Eternal Sunshine' that she announced last August

Her first tour since 2019 will begin on 6 June 2026 in Oakland, California, concluding with five nights at London's O2 Arena in August.

Pre-sale for the UK tickets will begin on 16 September, followed by the general sale on 18 September.

She assured her fans of her music career plans via Instagram back in July, saying she will not abandon music even while finding success in other endeavors.