Liverpool FC and Chelsea have learned their next opponents in the Carabao Cup after the semi-final draw was made on Wednesday night.

The draw took place soon after Liverpool booked a place in the Carabao Cup semi-final for a record 19th time, following their 5-1 victory over West Ham United in their quarter-final at Anfield.

Curtis Jones netted a brace for Liverpool, while the other scorers included Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, who entered the game only in the second half as the hosts hammered the East London side in the final 20 minutes.

Liverpool, who failed to even reach the quarters of the League Cup last season, will take on Fulham in the semi-finals. The other last-four fixture will be played between Chelsea and Middlesbrough.

Chelsea, who lost the League Cup final to Liverpool during the 2021-22 season, defeated Newcastle United via a penalty shootout in their quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Fulham also sealed their place after a shootout win against Everton. Both matches finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, overcame Port Vale 3-0 to reach their first League Cup semi-final since 2004, when they won the competition to claim their only major trophy.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp conducted the League Cup semi-final draw with his father Harry Redknapp after the Reds' comfortable win over West Ham.

The semi-final matches will be played over two legs, with the first meeting set for Jan. 8. The return tie will take place two weeks later on Jan. 22.

Liverpool's first semi-final tie is set to be played at Anfield, while Chelsea will start their last four journey with an away fixture at Riverside Stadium in North Yorkshire.

League Cup Semi-Final Draw:

Leg 1 of 2: Jan. 8

Middleborough vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Fulham

Leg 2 of 2: Jan. 22

Chelsea vs Middleborough

Fulham vs Liverpool

Manchester United are the current League Cup holders, having beaten Newcastle United in last season's final at Wembley. That saw Erik ten Hag end the Red Devils' trophy drought of six years. It was also a great start for the Dutchman, lifting a trophy in his debut campaign as Manchester United's boss.

While Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to copy that achievement at Chelsea, Klopp will also be keen to secure the title after a trophy-less season last campaign.

Marco Silva's Fulham would like to go all guns blazing when they travel to Anfield next month as they have not featured in a semi-final of any sort since 2010, when they went on to the final of the Europa League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to win the League Cup for a sixth time and collect their first piece of silverware since they lifted the delayed 2021 Club World Cup in February last year.

Liverpool are aiming to reach their 14th final and are eyeing a record-extending 10th title in the competition they first triumphed in back in 1981.

"The performance, the scoresheet, the result and the individual performances put together to make a team on the pitch. The boys enjoyed it a lot, they worked hard but enjoyed it too with joyful football in moments. Nice to see," an overjoyed Klopp said in a post-match interview on Wednesday.

It was a great turnaround for the Reds after they were held at a goalless draw at Anfield by Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend. Ten Hag and Co became the first side to take a point at Liverpool this season.

Klopp and Co have a big game coming up as they are due to host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield in the league on Saturday. Liverpool are in second place in the league table and are just a point behind the Gunners. The winner of Saturday's fixture will claim the top spot.