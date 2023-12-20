Liverpool FC have received an injury boost ahead of their important Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was forced off the field during Liverpool's frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United last weekend, will be available to get going against the Gunners, according to assistant coach Pep Lijnders.

Jurgen Klopp's deputy also said that Alexis Mac Alister and Diogo Jota will also return well ahead of schedule. However, the Argentinian midfielder won't play for rest of the December.

Liijnders says that Diogo Jota has also taken positive steps regarding his return to fitness but is still "two or three days" away from a full recovery #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 19, 2023

Liverpool have been struck with a number of injuries ahead of a crunch week that sees them take on West Ham in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday night, before Premier League leaders Arsenal visit Anfield on Saturday.

Mac Allister has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, while Jota is recovering from a hamstring issue. Centre-back Joel Matip recently underwent surgery after tearing his ACL, while Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic have also been missing.

At the pre-match conference ahead of the West Ham game, Lijnders said that some of Liverpool's injured stars are not too far away from a return. Speaking of Gravenberch, Lijnders said that the Dutch midfielder underwent a scan that showed only "DOMS [delayed onset muscle soreness], which is fatigue, so that's a really good thing".

"He will train hopefully today, let's see where he is. We have to be careful of course because that's a sign. So that's a good one," the Liverpool assistant boss added.

When reporters asked if Gravenberch would play against West Ham, Lijnders replied: "We have to be careful. But as I said before, he can train hopefully today and then we have to judge it, but especially he has to judge it himself."

Lijnders also stated that he couldn't see why Gravenberch "would not be available for the next week".

Following their games against West Ham and Arsenal this week, Liverpool will travel to North West London to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Boxing Day Premier League fixture.

The Reds slipped to second place in the league table following their recent goalless draw against Manchester United. With 39 points, Arsenal are a point clear at the top of the table. Liverpool are level on points with third-placed Aston Villa, who are sitting a spot below because of goal difference when compared to the Merseysiders.

Current champions Manchester City are in fourth place and are five points behind Arsenal.