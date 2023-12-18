Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's response was hilarious when Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk confronted him in the tunnel after the goalless draw on Sunday.

Manchester United, who suffered a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield last season, produced a resilient effort to leave the hosts frustrated. Liverpool failed to make their way past Onana, who made eight saves to secure a crucial point for the Red Devils.

With the 0-0 draw, Liverpool's 100 per cent record at home this season also came to an end.

What did Van Dijk say to Andre Onana?

Van Dijk approached Manchester United gloveman Onana and accused him of using time-wasting tactics.

After the match on Sunday, Van Dijk came face to face with Onana in the tunnel and said: "Because of you we only played a half-hour game." The Cameroonian goalkeeper simply smiled back at the Liverpool centre-back, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by talkSPORT's Alex Cook.

Virgil van Dijk to Onana in the tunnel. 'because of you we only played a half hour game.' Onana responds with a smile #LFC #MUFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 17, 2023

The Liverpool defender also slammed Erik ten Hag's side, saying "only one team was trying to win the game" and the visitors would "be buzzing with a point".

"If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game. We want to win every game of course and that is why it is frustrating... sometimes we shot too easy and could have passed on the overlap. The right decision was sometimes lacking," Van Dijk said in a post-match interview.

"We carry on of course but it is frustrating because we were superior in all aspects. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are very disappointed with a point," the Liverpool skipper added.

"There was only one team I think that were trying to win the game" 👀



Virgil van Dijk is frustrated after their draw at Anfield ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/SZtIau0P88 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Onana also became the first goalkeeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet at Anfield since January.

"It could be better. We came here to win. We didn't have the result we wanted but we have to keep fighting because we have a big responsibility to try to win every game," said Onana.

When Onana was asked by a reporter if Sunday's 0-0 at Liverpool was one of his best outings in the Manchester United shirt, the goalkeeper denied it, saying keeping a clean sheet was not as important as winning three points.

"A clean sheet is nice but it is not about that. It is about the team and we didn't win. It is a good point but we have to look forward and look forward to the coming games," added the former Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Ten Hag praises Man Utd's resilient performance

Manchester United boss Ten Hag was happy with the fight his side put up, especially since they were coming on the back to two back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich.

"You have to fight always for the badge. We play in very high highs and also sometimes in very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season you can't be below certain limits so we have to get the consistency," the Dutch boss said before adding his side did have some good chances in the second half.

Liverpool made 34 shots, 13 on target, and while at the other end, Manchester United could only force Alisson into one save.

Liverpool have slipped to second place in the 2023-24 Premier League table, with Arsenal, who beat Brighton 2-0 earlier on Sunday, a point clear at the top. Jurgen Klopp and Co have a chance to reclaim their top spot when they host the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday.

Before the big game, Liverpool are scheduled to take on West Ham in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday at home. Van Dijk could be one of the several key players Liverpool may rest for that game.