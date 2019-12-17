Cardi B couldn't think of a gift for her husband Offset's 28th birthday, so she went ahead with half a million dollars in cash.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself surprising her husband with generous cash, who was shocked by the gesture. In the video, Cardi B says that Offset has got everything so she couldn't decide what she should give him for his birthday.

"Everyone's saying you got every car, you got every jewellery, every show... what else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge," the 27-year-old said, prompting her husband to look at the empty refrigerator behind him.

However, that empty fridge was loaded with a pile of cash, 500,000 dollars (375,234 £) to be exact. It took Offset a while to comprehend what happened, then he went to the fridge, took the cash in his hand and told his wife: "You don't have to give me this money."

"I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something," the "I Like It" rapper argued.

"You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. Sh*t, you could do whatever the hell you want," the mother-of-one said to her husband.

However, Cardi added a condition to the generous gift, and said Offset won't be getting anything from her for Christmas this year. "Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, mother****er. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," Cardi said.

The costly gift, however, wasn't the end of the birthday celebrations. The rapper-couple later enjoyed a "Call of Duty" themed birthday party, which also included a huge cake themed on the video game, reports People. Offset's 28th birthday on December 14 also included a number of strippers, at a party at HD Buttercup in downtown Los Angeles that he attended with his wife, fellow rappers and friends. The "Red Room" rapper also shared on Instagram a picture of himself surrounded by exotic dancers.