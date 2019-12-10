Cardi B and Offset are back together and the "Money" rapper even took a stand for her husband last week when his ex-flame accused him of sending her flirty messages. However, the journey wasn't as easy as it seems, as the rapper has revealed the couple sought help from priests after her husband's cheating scandal.

The 27-year-old posed in a Michael Kors Collection dress along with her 17-month-old daughter Kulture for the January issue of the Vogue, and opened up to the magazine about how she dealt with her husband's infidelity.

"My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that's crazy to me," Cardi B said.

"I'm around so many women, and there's always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues," she explained.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, said she and her husband took the help of priests and prayed in an attempt to rebuild their marriage.

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world," the singer said.

She further explained that monogamy continues to be the only way in her life and said: "He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your a** if you cheat on me."

Cardi said that being a public figure, working on their marriage was even more difficult for her as social media criticised her for forgiving the 27-year-old rapper.

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life sh*t," Cardi said.

"People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open," the rapper-actress continued.

The rapper couple who tied the knot in 2017 had briefly split last year amid cheating allegations against Offset.