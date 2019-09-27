Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is sharing her own experience with sexual assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement. She says the incident left her shaken.

The 26-year-old rapper recalled the assault in an upcoming episode of the WE TV show, "Untold Stories of Hip Hop." She said that to her shock, the photographer in one of her photo shoots exposed himself to her. The experience left her so shaken that she stormed out of the set.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d**k out. I was like, '[You're] f***king bugging. You know what? I'm out,'" Cardi B told host Angie Martinez, as seen in a clip of the episode obtained by People.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer said the incident left her furious and thinking "this is crazy." To her surprise, the owner of the publication did not do anything about it.

"You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?'" Cardi B added.

The experience made her think about other women who went through the same treatment. She called them "girls from the hood," who are made to feel like they need "to do a certain type of thing for the most bull***t," a treatment which she said, "happens, really, everyday."

Cardi B did not namedrop the photographer and the name of the magazine. She neither did she provide other details such as the date and location of the incident.

However, this is the second time she spoke about her sexual assault experience. She opened up about it in a Cosmopolitan interview in 2017, at the height of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

At that time, she did not go into detail unlike with what she revealed on "Untold Stories of Hip Hop." She simply alluded to photographers who expose themselves to women who want to get a shot to be on the cover of a magazine.

"I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't [sic] matter,'" Cardi B alluded to the assault in her Cosmopolitan interview.

Cardi B's sexual assault revelation on "Untold Stories of Hip Hop"premiered on Thursday, Sept. 26.