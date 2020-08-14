Cardi B did not want to sacrifice the safety and health of everyone involved in the music video of "WAP," so she set aside a budget of $100,000 for COVID-19 testing kits alone.

The rapper talked about the making of the video and addressed the criticism that came after its release during an interview with i-D. She said it was "weird" that they filmed it amid the pandemic.

"It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing," she said, and revealed that everybody on the shoot got tested for COVID-19.

Cardi B acknowledged that "everything has completely changed because of the pandemic." She compared how she used to be constantly on the road. Now, she mostly stays at home with Kulture, her two-year-old daughter with husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset.

"Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when. So it's just crazy, it's a lot," she said.

Talking about her child, Cardi B admitted that now she has to watch what she says around her because she is not "really tiny" anymore. She has to be careful if she does not want her child "repeating" what she says.

In the same interview, the singer also discussed the tiger and leopard involved in the making of her "WAP" music video. She said they did not shoot the video with the animals to be safe and because of the pandemic. Instead, they spliced the two scenes together so it would look like she and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion were in the same mansion with these wild animals.

As for the animals, Cardi B could care less what "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin had to say about her having them on "WAP." She said she is not going to argue with her.

"I'm not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that's just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your g****n husband," she said alluding to Baskin's husband Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002.

Baskin criticised Cardi B' on her "WAP" music video because she allegedly glamorised the idea of having tigers as pets. She is said to be influencing other artists and her fans to do the same. Baskin said it is "always abusive to the cat and dangerous to the public."