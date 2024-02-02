The entire Formula 1 community was shocked on Thursday, when news broke that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. Various media outlets including Sky Sports made the announcement almost simultaneously, and everyone immediately asked about which driver he would replace at Ferrari.

As the dust settled, more pieces of information came to light, including the confirmation that it would be Carlos Sainz who would be departing the team. As such, Hamilton would be partnering with Charles Leclerc from 2025 for a still undisclosed number of seasons.

We've still got one more season to give it everything together @Carlossainz55 💪 pic.twitter.com/NSnIxotBpH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

Ferrari's initial announcement stated that Hamilton would join the team on a multi-year contract from 2025, but did not mention Sainz nor Leclerc. However, in another post shared less than an hour later, the team shared a photo of the Spaniard and confirmed that he will only be staying for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

"We've still got one more season to give it everything together @Carlossainz55," read the post.

Will Sainz be left without a drive?

It is quite clear that Sainz will no longer be with Ferrari in 2025, but it does not necessarily mean that he will be left without an F1 race seat. The early announcement of Hamilton's contract means that the "Smooth Operator" as he is affectionately called on the paddock, has a full season to secure a drive in 2025, if he doesn't have one already.

Naturally, in his first statement since the news broke, Sainz emphasised his commitment to give his best for the remaining season with the team. He also hinted that he is already working on his own plans for the future, and an announcement will be made in due course.

"Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024," Sainz said in a statement shared on social media. "We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world.

"News about my future will be announced in due course."

Speculations are rife that Sainz could be joining the Sauber group, which will be taken over by Audi in 2026. It is no secret that his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., a legendary rally driver, recently won his 4th Dakar Rally title with the German carmaker.

Sainz Sr. previously confirmed that he has spoken to his son about the possibility of driving for Audi. "I think it will only be a matter of time [before they succeed in F1]. I don't have a crystal ball, but Audi has all my respect and I think they are also putting all the ingredients in place for it to be a good project.

"As you would expect at Carlos' place, with me being part of the Audi family, it's logical that we talk and exchange views on what the Audi team can be in the future."

What will happen at Mercedes?

Apart from Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari, his departure from Mercedes perhaps comes as an even bigger surprise. He has been very vocal about his commitment to the team over the past several seasons, particularly during their highly successful run of six Drivers' World Championship titles together.

That streak ended in 2021, when Max Verstappen narrowly snatched his first of three consecutive titles. The Mercedes team has struggled to keep up with the Red Bulls in 2022 and 2023, and the latest development may mean that Hamilton does not see that situation improving anytime soon.

The team confirmed that it was Hamilton who activated the release clause in his contract, which effectively allowed him to sign with Ferrari. Team Principal Toto Wolff has remained mum on the move thus far, and it still remains unclear which driver will take the spot vacated by Hamilton at Mercedes.