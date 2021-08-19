Ric Flair was surprised to see himself trending on Twitter, that too in connection with an X-rated picture, but he has made it clear that he is not the one performing inappropriate acts in public.

The scandalous picture that recently went viral on Twitter showed a man seemingly having oral sex with a woman while riding a train. Several Twitter users claimed that the wrestling manager who is also known as "The Nature Boy" was the blonde man in the image, causing Ric Flair to trend on the social media platform for around 24 hours.

"Checks to see if Ric Flair is okay because he's trending. He's more than okay he's still about that life at 72 years old," a Twitter user wrote, while another joked, "Ric Flair got his release, alright."

However, the WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to deny the claims, joking that he simply won't ever be seen on a train. Sharing a picture of his head photoshopped onto a Dumbo Casey Jr. cartoon train, the 72-year-old wrote, "This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn't Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!"

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM August 18, 2021

He previously reacted to his name trending on Twitter by joking, "How Do You Trend On Twitter When You're 72? You Wake Up In The Morning Being Ric Flair And Hang With The Great

@AndradeElIdolo! It's Called Being OVER For Life! WOOOOO!"

The awkward memefest comes just two weeks after WWE released Flair from his contract for the second time upon his request. The retired wrestler had been working with the company for nine years after returning to it in 2012.

In a statement on Twitter announcing his exit, the father-of-four said that the termination of the contract has nothing to do with any feud but solely because he has planned a different future for himself.

"I want to make it really clear with everyone that I'm not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I'm in right now, where I'm seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!" he wrote.

The former wrestler, who has expressed his interest in running for the Oval Office on several occasions in the past, has not yet revealed the plans he was referring to in his tweet.