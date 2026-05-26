Cashfloat, a regulated short-term and payday loan provider, part of Western Circle Group, has implemented several technology advancements developed by its parent company, using them to demonstrate how automation and efficiency can be incorporated into lending systems while still protecting consumers' financial well-being.

UK fintech is a rapidly expanding sector, accounting for 11% of the global industry, but the key focus is ensuring that loan technology doesn't override essential affordability assessments linked to better borrower outcomes over the long term.

Concerns Within the UK Short-Term Loan Sector About Automation

A growing proportion of lenders offer online tools and application processes, with consumer demand for instant decisions putting some lenders under pressure to expedite aspects of loan assessments that are vital to remaining compliant and conducting sufficient due diligence.

Regulatory rules require that any loan or line of credit be supported by clear evidence that the borrowing is affordable and sustainable over the proposed duration. The concern is that by prioritising convenience and competing for customers, some providers may concentrate on speed at the expense of accuracy.

While in some cases these could mean higher levels of automatic rejections, it might also lead to consumers being approved for debt that isn't suitable, often because the individual's circumstances indicate that they won't be able to manage the repayments or are taking on more debt to repay other balances.

The FCA has shared its view, noting that the use of AI-supported systems has the potential to improve personalisation and efficiency, but that the risks are growing, including algorithmic biases that treat certain demographics less favourably than others, and reduced transparency in decision-making.

This is why Cashfloat advocates for using both automation and human oversight, particularly in cases where a loan applicant's situation can't be clarified solely by data, and where colleagues need to step in to assess whether a borrower may be vulnerable or in need of debt management support.

Reactions From UK-Regulated Direct Lenders to the AI Debate

Chief Operating Officer Peter Kimpton from Cashfloat explains that 'Automation, when carefully implemented and continually reviewed, offers compelling advantages from an accuracy and efficiency perspective, and if an application is clearly affordable, responsible and within the person's means, this ensures they can expect a speedy decision, and often funds the same day.

However, those automated processes don't operate alone, and we use manual reviews and cross-checks, or conventional underwriting processes wherever necessary, such as when our advanced decision engine can't offer a conclusion within the timescales we expect.'

The lender's hybrid approach echoes that of the broader Western Circle Group, which develops proprietary AI technology that generates fast but fair lending outcomes, and its technology is purpose-designed to evaluate risks and protect consumers in cases where they may be at financial risk. This ensures that:

Loan application outcomes aren't overly reliant on algorithms and are overseen by specialists in automation and evolving AI fintech.

Advanced data processing can analyse a larger number of data points, such as verifying declared income, evaluating expenditure patterns, and building a more reliable picture of a loan applicant's financial position.

Decisions aren't based on limited information or general criteria, enabling the lender to offer more personalised affordability assessments.

Removing manual errors, emphasising affordability, and ensuring consumers have access to free tools to assess their eligibility for a loan have helped create more consistent decisions, without the risk that signs of financial distress will be overlooked.

Consumer Demand for Responsible and Competitive Borrowing

Awareness of automation and AI-enabled technologies is growing significantly, alongside new statements and guidelines issued by the UK's regulator. Responsible lending practices are becoming a core competitive advantage, alongside transparent interest rates and fair affordability assessments.

Peter adds, 'Technology is neither good nor bad, and it's down to us as authorised lenders to incorporate it into our systems safely and with consumer protections as a core requirement, ensuring we lower applications for unaffordable loans, offer clear, unbiased information and education, and provide lending that is sustainable and fully compliant.'

About Cashfloat

Cashfloat is one of the UK's leading direct lenders. We provide online loans for people with all credit scores. Cashfloat is fully authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority.