A Cornwall woman was forced to drive 94 miles to deposit a £900 ($1,215) HMRC cheque after Lloyds Banking Group refused to process it at her local Post Office — a policy change she called 'backward thinking' that risks cutting off rural communities from basic financial services.

Annabel Yates, from Crackington Haven in North Cornwall, received the tax refund cheque from HM Revenue and Customs earlier this year. She first tried depositing it through the Lloyds mobile app, but the cheque would not scan, BBC News reported.

When the app failed, Yates took the cheque to her nearest Post Office. Staff informed her that Lloyds Banking Group customers could no longer deposit cheques through the Post Office, a change in policy the bank introduced in January 2026.

That left her with two options. She could post the cheque using Lloyds' freepost deposit service or drive to a physical branch. Yates rejected the postal route.

A £900 HMRC cheque and a 90-mile drive. Lloyds Bank’s app failed to scan a smooth-edged cheque, exposing the harsh reality of the 2026 Post Office service cut. #LloydsBank #Bankinghttps://t.co/sjAt9MbbxI — Blaze Trends (@theblazetrends) May 14, 2026

'I did not want a cheque in the post for such a large amount of money when you are not sure it would actually reach its destination,' she told the BBC.

So she drove 94 miles (150 km) to the nearest Lloyds branch in Truro.

'I think the bank's theory is everything could be done on an app and that's just not always the case,' Yates said. 'Back in the day, Lloyd's ethos was to make banking easy. I think this is a reversal of that.'

She accused the policy of having 'disenfranchised the rural population' and urged the bank to reconsider.

Lloyds' Post Office Cheque Ban Hits Rural Customers Hardest

Yates is not alone. Joanna Bickersteth, postmistress at Marshgate Post Office near Boscastle, told the BBC that the case was far from an anomaly. Many customers have been left 'frustrated' by the loss of cheque deposit services, she said, adding that cheques were still 'used a great deal' in the area.

A new banking hub in nearby Bude cannot process cheques either, Bickersteth noted, because it operates as a Post Office facility and falls under the same restriction.

In a separate case reported by British Brief in April, a separate case emerged when a neighbour of a 92-year-old Lloyds customer reached out to the bank on social media. The pensioner had been sent a DVLA cheque — a car tax refund following his late wife's death — but had no smartphone, no internet connection, and no local branch to visit. A Post Office banking hub turned him away too. The bank's advice: send it by post.

Lloyds Banking Group updated its terms and conditions last year to inform customers of the Post Office change, the Sunday Guardian noted.

A Lloyds spokesperson said: 'Customers can use our app to pay in cheques, visit any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, or get in touch with us about our freepost cheque deposit service.'

The bank pointed to declining cheque use. Cheques accounted for just 0.1 per cent of all UK payments in 2024. HMRC said most customers can now request refunds by bank transfer through their personal tax account or the HMRC app.

Lloyds Branch Closures Add Pressure On Rural Banking Access

The cheque deposit row lands at a difficult moment for Lloyds customers outside major cities. The banking group has confirmed plans to shut another 95 branches between May 2026 and March 2027, including 53 Lloyds locations, 31 Halifax branches and 11 Bank of Scotland sites.

Which? has calculated that Lloyds Banking Group has closed 1,470 branches over the past decade.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money Editor, said: 'This announcement is a reminder that branches are still under threat and it's clear that banking hubs will play a big role in how we manage our money.'

Across the wider industry, roughly 6,000 branches have closed across the UK between 2015 and 2024. Devon County Council's Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin has written to the Prime Minister with cross-party support, urging the government to strengthen rural banking access. Ministers have pledged to roll out 350 banking hubs by the end of this Parliament, with more than 100 already open.