Barclays and Tesco have introduced a limited-time fuel cashback offer designed to ease the pressure of rising motoring costs across the UK.

Barclays and Tesco have launched a new scheme allowing eligible personal Barclays debit card holders to earn 5 per cent cashback on fuel purchases. The offer runs from 01 May 2026 to 31 July 2026 and applies only at Tesco petrol stations. It is aimed at helping customers manage everyday expenses during a period of increased fuel prices.

Customers can earn cashback on transactions between £5 (approximately $6.75) and £200 (approximately $270), with the total cashback capped at £10 (approximately $13.50) per customer per calendar month. Barclays confirmed that the cap is based on the date of purchase rather than when the cashback is paid.

How to Avail of the Cashback

To take part, customers must use an eligible personal Barclays debit card when paying for fuel at Tesco stations. The offer is available to UK residents aged 18 or over who hold qualifying accounts, including basic current accounts, premier accounts and student accounts. Esso filling stations are excluded from the promotion.

Once registered for cashback rewards through the Barclays app, customers can receive cashback automatically after completing a qualifying purchase. Barclays stated that cashback is typically paid within one to two working days after the transaction leaves the account. The credit will appear on statements as 'Barclays Fuel CB.'

Why the Offer Has Been Introduced

The timing of the scheme reflects ongoing increases in fuel costs, linked to global pressures including conflict in the Middle East. A recent Barclays consumer spend report found that fuel remains a key factor in rising essential spending. Despite this, 67 per cent of UK adults said they feel confident about their household finances, while 71 per cent believe they can live within their means.

The offer is also positioned to support drivers during the early May bank holiday period, when travel demand is expected to rise. By offering cashback on fuel, Barclays and Tesco aim to provide practical savings at a time when many households are watching their spending closely.

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Additional Offers and Incentives

The fuel cashback scheme runs alongside Barclays' switching incentive for new customers. Those opening a current account through the Barclays app before 28 May 2026 can receive £200 (approximately $270), forming part of Barclays' strategy to attract new customers while rewarding existing ones.

Barclays continues to provide cashback opportunities across various categories of everyday spending. These include supermarket purchases and personalised deals available through the app. The fuel promotion adds to this range, focusing specifically on motoring expenses.

What Barclays and Tesco Have Said

Vim Maru, chief executive of Barclays UK, said: 'Through our partnership with Tesco, we're able to offer savings on fuel at a time when costs are rising, helping customers make their money go that bit further. This sits nicely alongside our £200 switcher offer for new customers wanting to open a Barclays current account.'

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco UK chief executive, added: 'Thanks to our partnership with Barclays, Tesco shoppers across the country will now be able to get cashback when they fill up their tank at Tesco using their Barclays debit card.'