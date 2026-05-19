OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools for ChatGPT Pro users in the US, marking one of the company's most ambitious moves yet into everyday financial management. The feature allows users to connect their bank accounts directly to ChatGPT and receive personalised financial insights based on spending habits, investments, subscriptions, and liabilities.

According to OpenAI, the new finance experience supports connections with more than 12,000 financial institutions, including Chase, American Express, Capital One, Fidelity, and Robinhood. The launch reflects a growing push by artificial intelligence companies to position chatbots as digital assistants capable of handling increasingly personal tasks.

Users Can Analyse Spending and Financial Goals

Once accounts are connected, users can ask ChatGPT questions linked directly to their financial activity. Examples provided by OpenAI include queries such as whether spending has increased over recent months, how quickly debt could be repaid or whether users are financially prepared to purchase a home within the next five years.

The company said the system combines financial account data with information users voluntarily share about their goals and lifestyle preferences. OpenAI also confirmed a partnership with Intuit, which is expected to support tax-related assistance in future updates. Users will eventually be able to connect with tax experts through ChatGPT. Account connections are handled through Plaid, a financial data network widely used by banking and budgeting applications.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT cannot access full bank account numbers or make transactions on behalf of users. The company added that users can disconnect linked accounts at any time and delete synced financial information from settings.

OpenAI Says Millions Already Use ChatGPT for Finance Questions

Read more OpenAI Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Claims ChatGPT Secretly Shares Sensitive User IDs And Data With Meta and Google OpenAI Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Claims ChatGPT Secretly Shares Sensitive User IDs And Data With Meta and Google

OpenAI said more than 200 million people already use ChatGPT each month for financial queries, including budgeting, investment planning, and savings advice. The company stated that its newer GPT-5.5 model has improved reasoning abilities designed to handle complex finance-related questions more accurately.

OpenAI also said it worked with finance professionals while developing internal benchmarks for the tool's financial reasoning capabilities. The finance feature is currently available in preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US on web and iOS platforms. OpenAI said broader expansion may follow after user feedback and testing.

Privacy Concerns Remain Over Sensitive Financial Data

The launch has also raised concerns among cybersecurity and privacy experts over the risks associated with sharing banking information with artificial intelligence systems. Professor Gang Wang from the University of Illinois previously told CNN that sensitive financial data used in AI systems could create security risks if exploited by malicious actors through prompt manipulation or data exposure.

Experts have warned that detailed transaction histories could become valuable targets in the event of hacks, phishing campaigns or data leaks. OpenAI said users can choose whether conversations contribute to AI model training through existing privacy settings. The company noted that financial memories and synced account data can also be manually removed.

The rollout comes amid wider competition in the artificial intelligence sector, with companies increasingly expanding into finance, healthcare, and personal productivity services. Earlier this month, Perplexity launched its own financial research tools, while firms including Anthropic continue to develop specialised AI products focused on sensitive consumer services. The new finance feature represents another step in OpenAI's effort to make ChatGPT a more integrated part of users' daily lives.