The American dream of homeownership has officially collided with the digital gold rush as Fannie Mae begins backing mortgages secured by cryptocurrency assets.

In a landmark shift for the US property market, the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) has greenlit a partnership between digital lender Better Home and Finance and Coinbase. This move allows prospective buyers to pledge their Bitcoin or USDC holdings as collateral for a down payment rather than liquidating their portfolio. It marks the first time the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has overseen a conforming mortgage product that treats tokenised assets on par with traditional cash.

By creating what CEO Vishal Garg calls 'infrastructure rails' for tokenised assets, the initiative aims to lower the barrier for younger investors. 'We have now finally created the infrastructure rails to enable any tokenised asset in America to be able to be pledged to help someone afford to buy a home,' said Garg.

Surveys revealed that around 14% of US adults owned cryptocurrencies in 2025, and home buyers have started using their crypto investments to purchase homes. A 2025 Redfin survey revealed that nearly 13% of millennial and Gen Z recent home buyers sold crypto investments to support their down payments.

The idea behind the crypto-backed mortgage could be perfect for potential home buyers who have adequate crypto assets to fund a mortgage down payment but do not want to sell those assets. Overall, you can keep your crypto and still secure home financing.

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'Token-backed mortgages are a major first step to unlocking homeownership for the younger generations that have struggled with barriers to saving for a traditional down payment,' said Max Branzburg, head of consumer and business products at Coinbase.

How The Better-Coinbase Crypto Mortgage Operates

The mechanism for the crypto-backed mortgage 2026 is a two-tier loan structure. To qualify, a borrower must hold a Coinbase account and apply for a standard 15- or 30-year Fannie-backed mortgage through Better. Simultaneously, the buyer takes out a secondary loan backed by their Bitcoin or USD Coin (USDC) holdings to cover the down payment.

According to Garg, both debts will be held by Better, and the collateralised crypto assets cannot be traded. Importantly, nothing changes regarding the debts even if the value of the crypto falls, as the borrower continues to make monthly payments.

For example, on a $500,000 property, a buyer might pledge $250,000 in Bitcoin to secure a $100,000 down payment loan. This crypto is held in a Coinbase Prime custody account for the duration of the mortgage. Crucially, the borrower retains ownership of the asset, thereby benefiting from any potential price appreciation over the 30-year term.

Homebuyers should note that they will be paying interest on two loans, which can significantly increase the overall cost of homeownership.

'You're keeping the appreciation on your asset in the instance of USDC, the holdings that you hold in USDC, and the yield you get from that can be used to offset the interest payments on the mortgage,' Garg explained.

Solving The Down Payment Dilemma For Young Buyers

For years, the 'liquidation trap' has prevented crypto-rich but cash-poor investors from entering the housing market. Selling assets often triggers significant capital gains tax hits and removes the investor from the market.

The flexibility of the Fannie Mae crypto collateral rules may soon extend beyond Bitcoin. Garg suggests that the infrastructure is being built to eventually accept Apple stock, Amazon shares, or even mutual funds held within an IRA.

'It starts with Bitcoin, starts with [USD Coin], but going forward, it can be Apple stock or Amazon stock, or any publicly traded mutual fund, bond fund, something that you might hold in your IRA, you're going to be able to pledge that to buy a home.'

Interest Rates And Risk: The Cost Of Double Debt

While the product offers flexibility, it comes at a financial cost. Borrowers must be aware that they are effectively paying interest on two separate debts: the primary mortgage and the collateralised down payment loan. This can increase the overall cost of homeownership considerably compared to a traditional cash down payment.

However, Garg argues that yield from stablecoins like USDC can offset these interest payments. Furthermore, the Better Home and Finance agreement ensures that even if the crypto market crashes, the mortgage remains stable, provided the borrower continues their monthly payments. The assets are at risk of liquidation only if the borrower defaults on the loan, not due to market volatility alone.

A Mainstream Milestone For Digital Assets

Fannie Mae's approval signifies that the US crypto housing market has moved from the fringes of 'DeFi' into the regulated core of American finance. By purchasing these loans as conforming mortgages, Fannie Mae provides the liquidity lenders need to scale the product nationwide.

As the FHFA crypto oversight continues to evolve, this model provides a blueprint for how the $12 trillion US mortgage market will adapt to a generation that views digital wallets as just as valid as savings accounts. For those holding Bitcoin through the highs and lows of the last decade, the prize is no longer just a digital balance, but a physical home.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.