The popular delivery platform DoorDash is overhauling how its workforce and customers handle money by integrating blockchain technology this week. By moving away from traditional financial systems, the firm aims to solve long-standing payment frustrations for millions of users. This strategic shift marks a major turning point in how gig workers access their earnings and how diners pay for their meals.

According to the Tempo blockchain, DoorDash is set to introduce stablecoin payment options for everyone on its platform, including customers, delivery drivers and participating businesses.

Blockchain Tech Solves Payout Delays

In a Tuesday announcement, Tempo revealed it is collaborating with DoorDash to develop a payment system based on stablecoins, allowing couriers, shops, and customers to handle their finances with digital assets. The blockchain platform explained that this partnership aims to accelerate pay cycles, reduce the price of international transfers, and offer more versatile payment choices for people across more than 40 nations.

Enterprises are bringing stablecoin payment flows into production on Tempo, including @DoorDash, @stripe, @CoastalBankWA, and @arq_finance.



We're also launching our Stablecoin Advisory to help more enterprises build real-world payments workloads on stablecoins. pic.twitter.com/JuQZd4HhiO — Tempo (@tempo) April 21, 2026

Andy Wang, the co-founder of DoorDash, noted that providing businesses and couriers with quicker access to their funds at a lower cost represents an obvious benefit for everyone involved in the network, stating, 'If we can get merchants and Dashers their money faster, and do that in a way that's affordable for them, that's a no-brainer for the entire ecosystem.'

Global Reach for Digital Transactions

The partnership with DoorDash was revealed by Tempo as one element of a broader push into stablecoins alongside other major players like Stripe, Paradigm, Coastal Bank, and the fintech firm ARQ.

While the delivery firm has already branched out into AI, building this stablecoin infrastructure signals a major shift as a leading app finally adopts digital currency as a standard way to handle everyday payments.

In February, DoorDash disclosed that it had processed 903 million orders throughout the final quarter of 2025, which accounted for a total value of $29.7 billion (£21.99 billion). The platform is currently scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on 6 May.

A Milestone for Everyday Crypto Use

Stripe and the crypto venture firm Paradigm first introduced Tempo last year, envisioning it as a 'payments-first blockchain.' At the time, Matt Huang, who leads the project and co-founded Paradigm, maintained that much of the existing crypto world is preoccupied with trading, whereas Tempo is specifically built to streamline how people actually pay for things.

DoorDash, one of the world's largest local commerce platforms, is building stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure on Tempo for its marketplace of merchants and Dashers across 40+ countries.



Hear from @andyfang, co-founder of @DoorDash on why: pic.twitter.com/HqMx3k9nAt — Tempo (@tempo) April 21, 2026

Huang expressed his enthusiasm for expanding how cryptocurrency handles practical tasks, such as international wages and global payments, 24/7 settlements via tokenised deposits, and microtransactions, stating, 'We are excited to further crypto's ability to tackle real-world use cases including global payments and payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits for 24/7 settlement, embedded financial accounts, microtransactions, agentic payments and more.'

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Stability Drives Corporate Adoption

Data from PYMNTS Intelligence suggests that more businesses are turning to stablecoins for transactions, noting that 88% of companies receiving them instantly switch the funds into US dollars. This trend supports the idea that these digital assets are viewed as a delivery mechanism for money rather than a long-term investment, as PYMNTS reported earlier this month.

The report further explained that businesses with more predictable operations are usually the ones showing a greater interest in stablecoins, noting, 'Firms with lower operational uncertainty are more likely to increase their interest in stablecoins.'

It went on to suggest that companies are more inclined to test out new ways to pay once their primary business is on solid ground, adding, 'Companies tend to explore new payment methods when their core business feels stable. That dynamic points to a path forward. As macro conditions settle and internal systems improve, experimentation could turn into broader deployment.'