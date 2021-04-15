Cassie Randolph is said to still be "processing" her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood's recent admission that he is gay.

A source claimed that she was "not made aware" that the former "The Bachelor" star had plans to come out on TV. She did not know that he was going to do a "tell-all" interview on "Good Morning America" about his sexuality.

"To be honest, she hasn't really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet," the insider told US Weekly.

In his interview with Robin Roberts, Underwood confirmed rumours that he is gay. He said he feels happy and relieved to finally come out with his truth. The 29-year old also addressed his past relationship with Randolph, whom he met on the set of "The Bachelor" 2019. He gave his final rose to her although they never got engaged and only dated.

Underwood apologised for "how things ended" between them in May 2020. He said he is sorry that he "messed up" and that he "made a lot of bad choices." He clarified though, that he really was in love with the 25-year-old speech pathologist, which only made it "harder and more confusing" for him.

“Coming out” can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably save lives today. ♥️ https://t.co/gAaYldPD9a — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 14, 2021

"If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her," he told Roberts adding, "And it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on."

"I would just say I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else," he added.

A source said the breakup "was an emotional journey" and at times painful for Randolph. But she has reportedly "taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness." She also eventually dropped the restraining order she filed against Underwood in September 2020 for allegedly stalking and harassing her. The insider added that she has not been in contact with him since their split.