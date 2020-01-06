This year's biggest tech show is underway and various manufacturers are showcasing cutting-edge products and upgrades. HP is updating its portable computing lineup of devices with the latest technology. One of the items that are reportedly worth noting is a second-generation version of its business-ready laptop. The Elite Dragonfly G2 is a premium model that resembles its predecessor on the outside but is equipped with enhancements for the modern user. It is the first of its kind to have a built-in Tile tracker for added security.

From an aesthetic point of view, it great that HP kept the sleek design of the first model. It retains the 2-in-1 configuration, which allows for more versatility, which makes it adaptable to the various needs of the user. Corporate buyers will marvel at its lightweight but durable chassis, excellent typing performance, and stylish good looks.

To keep up with the competition, HP will be selling the laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core processors. The Verge recalls that its predecessor shipped with 8th-generation chips, which makes the upgrade more substantial for consumers. With a six-core variant also available, tech-savvy owners can take advantage of the performance boost that comes with it. The Elite Dragonfly G2 will have bigger storage options on offer: 1 TB and 2 TB. Nevertheless, the integrated Tile tracker is the star of the show.

Tile's Bluetooth tracking technology has been lauded by the tech industry for years. Prior to the announcement of the Elite Dragonfly G2, users had to stick or hook the device to their laptops, which is not visually appealing for high-end models. HP confirms that the built-in hardware will continue to function provided there is enough battery.

Another key feature on top of the tracker is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem. This new component adds connectivity support for both LTE and 5G networks. HP did not specify the availability and pricing for the Elite Dragonfly G2 but is expected to be premium. As such, this laptop is not positioned within the budget of the average consumer. Samsung, on the other hand, just unveiled the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha – an affordable laptop with a QLED display.