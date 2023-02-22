Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphones pack a customised processor dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy. Notably, the newfangled processor is an overclocked version of the regular Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

This is usually the case with the Plus version of the processor. The word on the street is that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 model. This could be a sign that the American semiconductor company doesn't plan to launch the official Plus version of its new processor.

While nothing is set in stone, popular leaker Digital Chat Station has sparked an exciting rumour (via ITHome) about the next-gen Snapdragon chipset. According to DCS, Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ahead of its original launch timeline. DCS is known for sharing accurate details about upcoming products.

Qualcomm has a reputation for hosting summits in December to announce its flagship chipsets. However, the chipmaker reportedly plans to unveil its next-gen chipset in October 2023. This also indicates that Qualcomm isn't afraid to reschedule the launch date of its new chipset.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to have a new configuration. Moreover, the chipset reportedly carries an internal model number SM8650, codenamed "Lanai." Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will probably have a 1+5+2 core configuration. For comparison, the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a 1+4+3 core configuration.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be 20 per cent more power efficient than its predecessor due to its contemporary core configuration. Samsung could use a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in its future phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the standard Galaxy S24.

Whether Qualcomm will skip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Plus chip is still unclear. Also, the company is still mum on its plan to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sometime earlier this year. So, readers are recommended to take this report with a grain of salt.