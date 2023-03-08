Microsoft is gearing up to test significant new Windows features soon publicly. The American technology corporation recently announced a new update for Windows 11 that brings AI-powered Bing to the taskbar. Notably, this isn't the first time Microsoft is prepping to preview major changes to Windows.

However, the company has adopted an all-new approach this time around. Windows Central reported that a Canary channel for Windows Insiders would allow users to try out these newfangled builds of Windows that comprise major changes to some aspects of Windows, including APIs and kernel.

There is a new canary channel for Windows 11 insider preview buildshttps://t.co/nRDuVhZ6OZ#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/CXDZ4ySibp — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) March 6, 2023

These experimental builds will likely pave the way for the Windows 12 operating system. According to Microsoft, the major changes in these builds are similar to the previously previewed changes in the Dev Channel of the Preview Program. Regrettably, the company indicated some of these awe-inspiring changes in the Canary Channel might not see the light of day.

However, other changes Microsoft showed off in the Canary Channel could make it to the upcoming Windows, provided they are ready. The tech giant said it would send out "hot off the presses" builds to the Canary Channel. In other words, these builds will be untested and pose a higher risk than other Windows preview builds.

Windows 12 expected features

Microsoft explained that the aforesaid builds are likely to have "major issues" that might make your PC run incorrectly. The company warns that some users might have to reinstall Windows. On top of that, the company says it will not provide complete documentation for Canary Channel builds. So, backing up the data on your PC before jumping on the Canary Channel is highly recommended.

Microsoft has been getting a lot of flak for its Bing chatbot lately. To those unaware, some Reddit users recently accused Microsoft's Bing chatbot of denying facts and getting defensive. So, it looks like the tech behemoth is avoiding future controversy surrounding the new build by warning users in advance.

Former Dev Channel insiders started getting migrated to the Canary Channel on March 7. They were notified of the change via email. Swapping to Preview Program Channels requires a fresh install when changing to older yet more stable builds of Windows. So, Insiders who do not want to migrate to the Canary Channel will have to reinstall Windows 11 OS.

Furthermore, Dev Channel insiders will receive Windows 11 23000 series builds. However, insiders in the Canary Channel will receive 25000 flight builds. Microsoft believes it is rebooting the Dev channel with this move. The company is leaving no stone unturned to make it the best place for Insiders to test new builds.

🚨Something New!! Canary Channel has been added to the #Windows #Insider channel line-up. Canary is a channel for highly technical users that allows #WindowsInsiders to preview the latest platform changes early in the development cycle. #Windows11 pic.twitter.com/zNlnZx2ovL — Prajwal Desai [MVP] (@PrajwalDesai) March 8, 2023

Some of its aspects could arrive in the Windows 12 operating system, given that these builds focus more on "new long-lead features and experiences." So, those who want to figure out what the next Windows OS offers can consider joining the Windows Insider Preview Program. However, it is worth mentioning that they need to be cautious since these are experimental builds.

Windows 12 expected release date

A new Intel leak suggests Windows 12 operating system's release could be around the corner. Taking to Twitter, noted hardware leaker TLC (@leaf_hobby) recently shared details about Intel's Meteor Lake Xeon chips. According to the tweet, the upcoming processors will boot Windows 12 OS.

Moreover, Microsoft is reportedly planning to reinstate its three-year release cycle when releasing major versions of Windows. However, it will continue to roll out smaller updates to the current packages between major Windows releases. If this speculation turns out to be true, Windows 12 operating system could go official in 2024.